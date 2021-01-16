Addressing the issue of delay in global vaccine rollout, Pfizer Inc and BioNTech on Friday stated that the European Union, Canada and some other countries will also receive fewer does of the Covid-19 vaccine next week because of an upgrade at the Pfizer's European factory.

There have been partial vaccine shortages in the US, resulting in fewer people being vaccinated. This situation does much to curtail the effectiveness of the US vaccination programme. This shortage is the result of authorities increasing the number of vaccinations in a short amount of time. The supply could not meet with the demand, and the shortage ensued, though it’s still a minor one. As of writing, around 12 million US citizens have been vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, India intends to manufacture huge amounts of coronavirus vaccine doses, of which 20 million will be exported to nearby neighbours and more to other faraway countries as well.

