Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Gold Card Craze? Trump’s Official Claims Billion-Dollar Sales In A Day

Gold Card Craze? Trump’s Official Claims Billion-Dollar Sales In A Day

Donald Trump's 'Gold Card' or 'Golden Visa' initiative, which grants permanent residency and optional US citizenship for a hefty $5 million per card, appears to be making waves.

Gold Card Craze? Trump’s Official Claims Billion-Dollar Sales In A Day

Gold Card Craze? Trump’s Official Claims Billion-Dollar Sales in a Day


Donald Trump’s ‘Gold Card’ or ‘Golden Visa’ initiative, which grants permanent residency and optional US citizenship for a hefty $5 million per card, appears to be making waves.

If US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s statement is accurate, the program is already proving to be a blockbuster. According to Lutnick, 1,000 Gold Cards were sold in a single day, signaling immense interest in the scheme.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A High-Profile Rollout with Tech-Backing

The Commerce Secretary revealed that the program is set to be officially launched in about two weeks. He credited Elon Musk with developing the necessary software to facilitate the initiative.

Speaking on the ‘All-In Podcast,’ Lutnick stated, “Elon Musk is building the software for it right now, and then it goes out in about two weeks… and by the way, just yesterday I sold a thousand.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Allure of Tax-Free Residency

One of the biggest selling points of the Gold Card is its tax implications—or lack thereof. Lutnick explained, “If you are a US citizen, you end up paying global tax. So, outsiders will certainly not come to the US to pay global tax. So, if you have a Green Card, now Gold Card, you will be a permanent resident of America (without paying tax).”

He further noted that while cardholders have the option to pursue US citizenship, many are expected to decline in order to avoid global taxation.

Lutnick elaborated on the appeal of the program, emphasizing the security and convenience it offers high-net-worth individuals. “What they going to have, is to have the right to be in America (indefinitely, and at any time they want) by paying $5 million. They will be vetted, so they will be good people—those who will abide by the law. The US can always revoke it if they are evil or indulge in illegal activity.”

A Market of Millions & A Potential Fiscal Windfall

Citing research conducted under the Trump Administration, Lutnick claimed that “there are 37 million people in the world who are capable of buying the Gold Card.”

With President Trump reportedly optimistic about selling up to a million of these cards, the potential revenue stream is staggering. The funds generated from this initiative are expected to help alleviate the US fiscal deficit and national debt.

When unveiling the program, Trump made it clear that there would be no cap on the number of Gold Cards issued. If Lutnick’s claim of 1,000 sales in a single day holds true, that translates to a whopping $5 billion in revenue within just 24 hours—a figure that could mark the beginning of a major financial boost for the US government.

ALSO READ: Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Intervention To Prevent Rehiring Of 16,000 Federal Workers

 

Filed under

donald trump Gold Card Golden Visa Howard Lutnick

newsx

DC vs LSG, IPL 2025: Ashutosh Sharma Stars As Delhi Capitals Edge Lucknow Super Giants...
A major political and his

What Is The Controversy Over Rana Sanga In Rajasthan? All You Need To Know
newsx

UAE Condemns Niger Mosque Terrorist Attack, Calls For International Cooperation Against Violence
Congress leader Priyanka

Karnataka Reservation Row: Priyanka Slams BJP For Creating Non-Issue In Parliament, Jairam Moves Privilege Motion...
newsx

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students
newsx

Gold Card Craze? Trump’s Official Claims Billion-Dollar Sales In A Day
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

DC vs LSG, IPL 2025: Ashutosh Sharma Stars As Delhi Capitals Edge Lucknow Super Giants In Thrilling Match

DC vs LSG, IPL 2025: Ashutosh Sharma Stars As Delhi Capitals Edge Lucknow Super Giants...

What Is The Controversy Over Rana Sanga In Rajasthan? All You Need To Know

What Is The Controversy Over Rana Sanga In Rajasthan? All You Need To Know

UAE Condemns Niger Mosque Terrorist Attack, Calls For International Cooperation Against Violence

UAE Condemns Niger Mosque Terrorist Attack, Calls For International Cooperation Against Violence

Karnataka Reservation Row: Priyanka Slams BJP For Creating Non-Issue In Parliament, Jairam Moves Privilege Motion Against Nadda, Rijiju

Karnataka Reservation Row: Priyanka Slams BJP For Creating Non-Issue In Parliament, Jairam Moves Privilege Motion...

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

Entertainment

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

Proud Moment For Vicky Kaushal As Parliament to Hold Special Special Screening Of Chhaava, PM Modi To Attend

Proud Moment For Vicky Kaushal As Parliament to Hold Special Special Screening Of Chhaava, PM

‘Jana Nayagan’: Thalapathy Vijay’s Final Film To Release On This Date

‘Jana Nayagan’: Thalapathy Vijay’s Final Film To Release On This Date

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Blessed With A Baby Girl On March 24, Cricketer Skips IPL Match For The Big Day

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Blessed With A Baby Girl On March 24, Cricketer Skips

How Did Prateik Babbar’s Mother Smita Patil Die? Here’s What Really Happened With Timeless Icon Of Indian Cinema

How Did Prateik Babbar’s Mother Smita Patil Die? Here’s What Really Happened With Timeless Icon

Lifestyle

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International