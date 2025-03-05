Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • ‘Golden Age Of America’, Trump Vows To Put American Flag On Mars

‘Golden Age Of America’, Trump Vows To Put American Flag On Mars

Trump's address signals a potential shift in the U.S. space policy, with Mars exploration possibly taking center stage in the coming years.

‘Golden Age Of America’, Trump Vows To Put American Flag On Mars


In his first joint address to Congress, U.S. President Donald Trump made an ambitious pledge to lead America into a new era of space exploration, vowing to plant the American flag on Mars. Declaring a “golden age of America,” Trump said the country would take its destiny into its own hands and push the boundaries of human achievement beyond Earth.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“It is time for America to take its destiny into its own hands,” Trump stated. “We will forge the freest, most advanced, most dynamic, and most dominant civilization ever to exist on the face of this Earth. We will conquer the vast frontiers of science, lead humanity into space, and plant the American flag on the planet Mars and even far beyond.”

Trump’s remarks signal a renewed focus on space exploration as a cornerstone of his administration’s vision for American progress. While NASA has long harbored aspirations of sending humans to Mars, the president’s bold statement suggests a more aggressive approach, potentially accelerating plans for a manned mission to the Red Planet.

Mixed Reaction

The declaration was met with mixed reactions. While many space enthusiasts and proponents of technological advancement welcomed the ambitious vision, critics were quick to question the feasibility of such a goal, especially in light of budgetary constraints. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) dismissed Trump’s Mars pledge, calling him “out of his mind” and sarcastically remarking, “Mars, we’re going to Mars. Balance the budget on Mars.”

Durbin also pointed to the apparent contradictions in Trump’s fiscal policies, particularly his push to extend the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act expected to add $4.6 trillion to the deficit over a decade while simultaneously pledging to balance the federal budget. “None of it adds up, but it never does with him,” Durbin added.

Despite the skepticism, Trump’s address signals a potential shift in the U.S. space policy, with Mars exploration possibly taking center stage in the coming years. Whether this vision materializes remains to be seen, but the president’s rhetoric has certainly reignited debate about America’s role in space exploration and the feasibility of planting the stars and stripes on Mars in the near future.

ALSO READ: India-UK Talks: EAM Jaishankar Discusses Khalistan Issue, Trafficking With Yvette Cooper

Filed under

Congress joint address donald trump

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Kuki Group In Manipur Rejects Amit Shah’s Free Movement Directive, Demands Solution First

Kuki Group In Manipur Rejects Amit Shah’s Free Movement Directive, Demands Solution First

Trump Praises Pakistan For Extraditing Abbey Gate Bombing Suspect To U.S

Trump Praises Pakistan For Extraditing Abbey Gate Bombing Suspect To U.S

US President Trump Unveils $5 Million ‘Gold Card’ Visa Proposal To Help Balance US Budget

US President Trump Unveils $5 Million ‘Gold Card’ Visa Proposal To Help Balance US Budget

‘I Don’t Care About It’: Gambhir Hits Back At Critics As India Reaches Champions Trophy Final

‘I Don’t Care About It’: Gambhir Hits Back At Critics As India Reaches Champions Trophy...

Nayanthara Rejects ‘Lady Superstar’ Title – Reveals The Real Reason Behind Her Decision!

Nayanthara Rejects ‘Lady Superstar’ Title – Reveals The Real Reason Behind Her Decision!

Entertainment

Nayanthara Rejects ‘Lady Superstar’ Title – Reveals The Real Reason Behind Her Decision!

Nayanthara Rejects ‘Lady Superstar’ Title – Reveals The Real Reason Behind Her Decision!

Popular Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested At Bengaluru Airport For Smuggling 14.8 kg Gold

Popular Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested At Bengaluru Airport For Smuggling 14.8 kg Gold

Popular South Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Attempts Suicide In Hyderabad, Currently On Ventilator Support – Know What Happened

Popular South Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Attempts Suicide In Hyderabad, Currently On Ventilator Support – Know

Gautami Kapoor Trolls Husband Ram Kapoor, Playful Social Media Banter Delights Fans

Gautami Kapoor Trolls Husband Ram Kapoor, Playful Social Media Banter Delights Fans

Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Call It Quits After Dating For Two Years – What Went Wrong?

Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Call It Quits After Dating For Two Years – What

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard