Golders Green Fire: Panic Grips London’s Kosher Kingdom Supermarket, 100 Firefighters Tackle Massive Blaze

A major fire broke out behind a Jewish supermarket located beneath a block of flats in North London’s Golders Green area on Wednesday morning, May 27, 2026. Thick black smoke was seen billowing into the sky as emergency crews rushed to the scene and police cordoned off nearby roads. Visuals from Golders Green Road showed several fire engines, police vehicles, and firefighters responding to the incident while residents gathered nearby, watching the operation unfold. Authorities launched evacuations and road closures as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

Heavy Smoke Covers Golders Green Area

Dramatic footage from the scene captured dense smoke spreading across the skyline while emergency responders continued firefighting efforts. Police officers secured the area as multiple fire engines remained stationed outside the affected building.

The fire reportedly broke out behind a Jewish supermarket situated below residential flats, raising immediate concerns over public safety. Officials have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the incident.

A resident described witnessing the flames rapidly intensify after what appeared to be an explosion inside the warehouse area.

🚨NEW: Kosher Kingdom in Golders green is ON FIRE 🇬🇧 Firefighters have been tackling the blaze at the supermarket since about 7am this morning – ZERO injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/INo8lSxBpO — BRITAIN IS BROKEN 🇬🇧 (@BROKENBRITAIN0) May 27, 2026

Metropolitan Police Confirm No Injuries

In a statement posted on X, the Metropolitan Police said officers were called to assist the London Fire Brigade at around 07:00 hrs local time on Wednesday morning.

The statement said:

‘At around 07:00hrs on Wednesday, 27 May, police were called by the London Fire Brigade, who were responding to a fire in Golders Green Road, Barnet. Officers responded and are at the scene assisting firefighters with road closures and evacuations. Fortunately, there have been no reports of any injuries. This is an ongoing incident with the focus on dealing with the fire and ensuring the safety of the public. It is too early to have determined the cause. We will provide further updates when we are able.’

Investigation Into Cause of Blaze Continues

Authorities said investigations into the cause of the fire are still ongoing. Emergency services remained at the scene throughout the day as firefighters continued efforts to fully extinguish the blaze and secure the surrounding area.

The incident quickly gained attention online as videos showing thick smoke and emergency response vehicles circulated across social media platforms. Officials are expected to release further updates once the situation is fully under control.

(Inputs From Reuters)

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