Saturday, March 15, 2025
Live Tv
‘Good And Productive’, Trump Discusses Ukraine War With Putin, Hints At Possible End

Putin has also proposed that Ukraine halt troop mobilization and training, while requesting that other nations cease supplying weapons to Kyiv during the ceasefire.

‘Good And Productive’, Trump Discusses Ukraine War With Putin, Hints At Possible End

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin


US President Donald Trump on Friday stated that he had “good and productive discussions” with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Trump suggested that the conflict could “finally come to an end,” raising hopes for a potential resolution to the years-long war.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump emphasized the dire situation of Ukrainian troops on the battlefield. “We had very good and productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia yesterday, and there is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end. BUT, AT THIS VERY MOMENT, THOUSANDS OF UKRAINIAN TROOPS ARE COMPLETELY SURROUNDED BY THE RUSSIAN MILITARY, AND IN A VERY BAD AND VULNERABLE POSITION. I have strongly requested President Putin that their lives be spared. This would be a horrible massacre, one not seen since World War II. God bless them all!!!” Trump wrote.

Putin Questions US-Backed Ceasefire Proposal

His statement comes amid heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, as well as ongoing international efforts to broker a ceasefire. Earlier on Thursday, Putin had voiced skepticism regarding a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal, outlining tough conditions and seeking concessions from Kyiv.

“We agree with the proposal to cease hostilities, but we have to bear in mind that this ceasefire must be aimed at a long-lasting peace and it must look at the root causes of the crisis,” Putin said at a news conference, according to CNN. He reiterated Russia’s stance that the Ukrainian government is part of the underlying problem.

NATO Tensions

The war, which began with Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and escalated into a full-scale invasion in 2022, has led to significant geopolitical tensions. Putin has repeatedly demanded that Ukraine never be allowed into NATO and that the military presence of the bloc in Eastern and Central Europe be reduced. The U.S. and its allies have dismissed these demands, condemning Russia’s invasion as a blatant attempt at territorial expansion.

Putin has also proposed that Ukraine halt troop mobilization and training, while requesting that other nations cease supplying weapons to Kyiv during the ceasefire. “Russian troops are advancing on almost all areas of combat contact,” he asserted, as per CNN reports.

With diplomatic negotiations underway, Trump’s remarks have added a new dimension to the evolving situation. His claim of productive discussions with Putin has sparked curiosity about potential behind-the-scenes talks that could influence the course of the war. The world watches closely as diplomatic efforts continue in hopes of ending the bloodshed.

(With ANI Inputs)

