The video meeting, which took place as Ukraine marked the third anniversary of its war with Russia, saw the two leaders discuss the need for strengthening coordination on a series of major international and regional issues amid Washington’s warming relations with the Kremlin.

Stressing that China and Russia are “good neighbors that cannot be moved away,” President Xi Jinping, in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, said on Monday that the two countries were “true friends who share weal(th) and woe”, while also supporting each other to achieve common development, China’s state news agency Xinhua reported.

The duo explored ways to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in various sectors, including economy, trade, investment, culture, education, and sports.

Notably, this is the leaders’ first phone call since the US administration’s sweeping pivot toward Moscow in Trump’s push for peace in Ukraine.

“Russia’s President Vladimir Putin & President of China Xi Jinping spoke by phone and exchanged views on current issues regarding the further development of the comprehensive partnership & strategic cooperation between the two countries,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, said in a post on X.

According to the Russian President’s official statement, the leaders, during a lengthy telephonic conversation, also reviewed upcoming high-level meetings, including celebrations for the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

“In addition, the leaders reaffirmed the schedule of upcoming meetings at the highest level in the context of the celebrations of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and festivities in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan and the end of World War II,” the statement said.

Additionally, Putin briefed the Chinese leader on the recent Russia-US talks as the latter expressed support for the dialogue and Beijing’s willingness to help resolve the Ukraine-Russia conflict in a peaceful manner.

“The President of China expressed his support for the dialogue initiated between Russia and the United States, as well as China’s readiness to help find ways to settle the Ukrainian conflict peacefully,” the statement further said.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of Russian-Chinese political ties as a stabilising factor in global affairs, describing their relationship as strategic, unbiased, and not aimed against any third party.

