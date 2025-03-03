Home
Good News! BWI Airport Restores Power, But Flight Delays Continue—What Travelers Need To Know

BWI Airport restores power after a major outage, but long lines and flight delays persist. Travelers are advised to check updates with their airlines.

Good News! BWI Airport Restores Power, But Flight Delays Continue—What Travelers Need To Know


Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) experienced a major power outage on Monday morning, affecting terminal areas, security checkpoints, and flight operations.

At 11:15 AM, BWI Airport officials confirmed that full power had been restored. However, they cautioned that it would take time for airlines to resume normal operations, as flights had been delayed, diverted, or canceled during the outage.

Flights Diverted, Long Lines at Security Checkpoints

Due to the power failure, several inbound flights were diverted, while departing flights experienced delays. Passengers arriving at BWI had to deplane using air stairs while crews worked on restoring power.

By 9:50 AM, power was partially restored to areas of the main terminal, allowing TSA screening operations to resume at Checkpoint D/E. Shortly after 11:20 AM, screening also resumed at Checkpoints A and B, and power was restored at Southwest Airlines ticket counters.

Despite these improvements, long lines formed at ticket counters, TSA checkpoints, and concession areas, as airlines worked through flight backlogs.

Passenger Frustrations and Airline Responses

Many travelers took to social media to express frustration over canceled flights and lack of updates. One Southwest Airlines passenger tweeted that his wife and mother-in-law were stranded due to the outage.

In response, Southwest Airlines replied:
“Hi, Dave. We’re sorry to learn your wife and mother-in-law have been affected by BWI’s power outage. Passengers may rebook at no cost via the ‘Change Flight’ option on Southwest.com or our Mobile App, or may reach out to a Gate Agent for additional assistance.”

Other airlines also encouraged travelers to check their flight status online or at airport counters.

Travel Advisory: Normal Operations Will Take Time

Although full power has been restored at BWI, the airport warns that it will take several hours for airlines to fully recover operations. Passengers are advised to check flight updates and expect delays as airlines work to restore their schedules.

