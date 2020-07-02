Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has hails India's ban Chinese apps. She says it is important that India is continuing to show that it won't back down from China's aggression.

“Good to see India banning 59 popular apps owned by Chinese firms, including TikTok, which counts India as one of its largest markets. India is continuing to show it won’t back down from China’s aggression,” Haley tweeted.

The Indian government on Monday announced that it had decided to block 59 apps in view of the information available that “they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order”.

Information Technology Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government has banned the apps for the safety, security, defense, sovereignty, and integrity of India.

Haley’s remarks come after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed India’s ban on the Chinese apps and stressed that the move would “boost India’s integrity and national security”.

“We welcome India’s ban on certain mobile apps. India’s clean app approach will boost India’s sovereignty and boost integrity and national security,” Pompeo said.

