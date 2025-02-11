Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Google Bows Down To Trump’s Wishes As Maps Now Officially Show Gulf Of America From The Previous Gulf Of Mexico

The decision follows an executive order issued by former U.S. President Donald Trump, which directed the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico. This change was formally approved by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names on Monday, leading to its adoption across official platforms.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Google Bows Down To Trump’s Wishes As Maps Now Officially Show Gulf Of America From The Previous Gulf Of Mexico

Google officially changes the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America on Maps


Google has officially updated its Maps application to reflect the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. The company announced this update in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), citing its long-standing policy of following official government names.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump’s Executive Order Leads to Name Change

The decision follows an executive order issued by former U.S. President Donald Trump, which directed the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico. This change was formally approved by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names on Monday, leading to its adoption across official platforms.

Google stated that it regularly updates place names based on information from official government sources. The Geographic Names Information System (GNIS), which operates under the United States Geological Survey (USGS), provides the authoritative names used in Google Maps.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mount Denali Also Renamed to Mount McKinley
Alongside the Gulf’s renaming, Google Maps will also revert Mount Denali’s name back to Mount McKinley. This decision is in response to another executive order signed by Trump on January 20. Google has assured users that the update will be made promptly once GNIS is revised.

Global Display of Gulf Name Change

Google clarified that the name change will appear differently depending on the user’s location. In the United States, the water body will be labeled as the Gulf of America, while other countries will see both names displayed.

This update aligns with Google’s commitment to following official governmental name changes. Users can expect to see the revised names reflected in Google Maps shortly.

How Did The Internet React?

ALSO READ: Trump Sparks Trade War with 25% Tariff on Steel and Aluminum Imports

Filed under

Google Maps gulf of america Gulf Of Mexico

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Arizona Plane Crash Panic Caught On Cam? 1 Dead, Multiple Injured After Private Jets Collide At Scottsdale Airport

Arizona Plane Crash Panic Caught On Cam? 1 Dead, Multiple Injured After Private Jets Collide...

Trump Sparks Trade War with 25% Tariff on Steel and Aluminum Imports

Trump Sparks Trade War with 25% Tariff on Steel and Aluminum Imports

If All Hostages Not Released, Ceasefire Must End: Donald Trump

If All Hostages Not Released, Ceasefire Must End: Donald Trump

French President Emmanuel Macron Invites PM Modi To Dinner At Elysee Palace

French President Emmanuel Macron Invites PM Modi To Dinner At Elysee Palace

Sudan – Palestinian Flag Waved At Super Bowl by A Dancer

Sudan – Palestinian Flag Waved At Super Bowl by A Dancer

Entertainment

Former Disney Channel Star Christy Carlson Romano Shot On Face, Shares Details Of Accident

Former Disney Channel Star Christy Carlson Romano Shot On Face, Shares Details Of Accident

David Johansen Battles Stage 4 Cancer And Brain Tumor, Daughter Launches Fundraiser For His Care

David Johansen Battles Stage 4 Cancer And Brain Tumor, Daughter Launches Fundraiser For His Care

Not Just Ranveer, Apoorva Also Made ‘Mother’s Vagina’ Remarks In The Show

Not Just Ranveer, Apoorva Also Made ‘Mother’s Vagina’ Remarks In The Show

B Praak Cancels His Podcast With BeerBiceps, Says ‘Pathetic Mindset And Vulgar Language Used’

B Praak Cancels His Podcast With BeerBiceps, Says ‘Pathetic Mindset And Vulgar Language Used’

Performer Detained for Unfurling Sudanese-Palestinian Flag During Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Performer Detained for Unfurling Sudanese-Palestinian Flag During Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox