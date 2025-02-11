Google Bows Down To Trump’s Wishes As Maps Now Officially Show Gulf Of America From The Previous Gulf Of Mexico

The decision follows an executive order issued by former U.S. President Donald Trump, which directed the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico. This change was formally approved by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names on Monday, leading to its adoption across official platforms.

Google officially changes the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America on Maps

Google has officially updated its Maps application to reflect the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. The company announced this update in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), citing its long-standing policy of following official government names.

Trump’s Executive Order Leads to Name Change

The decision follows an executive order issued by former U.S. President Donald Trump, which directed the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico. This change was formally approved by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names on Monday, leading to its adoption across official platforms.

Google stated that it regularly updates place names based on information from official government sources. The Geographic Names Information System (GNIS), which operates under the United States Geological Survey (USGS), provides the authoritative names used in Google Maps.

Mount Denali Also Renamed to Mount McKinley

Alongside the Gulf’s renaming, Google Maps will also revert Mount Denali’s name back to Mount McKinley. This decision is in response to another executive order signed by Trump on January 20. Google has assured users that the update will be made promptly once GNIS is revised.

Global Display of Gulf Name Change

Google clarified that the name change will appear differently depending on the user’s location. In the United States, the water body will be labeled as the Gulf of America, while other countries will see both names displayed.

This update aligns with Google’s commitment to following official governmental name changes. Users can expect to see the revised names reflected in Google Maps shortly.

How Did The Internet React?

Google can’t decide if it’s the Gulf of America or the Gulf of Mexico pic.twitter.com/SB91o9qYSW — greg (@greg16676935420) February 10, 2025

The Gulf of Mexico is now called the Gulf of America on Google maps in the US. The rest of the world still calls it the Gulf of Mexico.

That’s how far gone the US is. pic.twitter.com/kn29PV5XQp — Cynthia (my friends call me Cindy) Heinrichs (@Cynthia95001250) February 10, 2025

Google Maps alternates between Gulf of Mexico/America depending on how far you’re zoomed in pic.twitter.com/UC6LVMI2pC — bryan metzger (@metzgov) February 10, 2025

