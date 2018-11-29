on the 400th birthday anniversary of the Google Doodle has honoured the Spanish artist. He was popularly Known for his historical and religious art, portraits, and still figures in oil and fresco. Across Europe, his imitational paintings became massively popular and various renowned artists even adopted his style of painting.

On the occasion of 400th birth anniversary of Spanish Baroque painter Bartolome Esteban Murillo, Google Doodle has honoured him on Friday, November 29, 2018. He was popularly known during the golden era of Spanish art for his historical and religious art, portraits, and still figures in oil and fresco.

In the doodle, Murillo’s one of the popular works has been featured. The painting named as ‘Two Women At A Window’ has been highlighted. The photograph is a portrait of two women looking graciously through the window graciously. It was painted in 1655-1660 during the Spanish art era. The painting is simply a sight to behold in which a young girl is smiling gently at the window along with considerably, an old lady can be seen smiling with a shy expression.

Murillo spent his most time in Seville and studied with renowned painter Juan del Castillo Murillo. He eventually surpassed his master and later became the head of the Sevillian School of the Baroque era. Influenced by Zubaran, Jusepe de Ribera and Alonzo Cano, his famous works were based on their realist approach.

Throughout his career, Murillo refined his own style of painting which primarily absorbed the Flemish and Venetian influences. During his Madrid trip, he was introduced to Diego Velazquez. He was mainly exposed to the works by Venetian and Flemish masters.

With the help of Immaculate Conception, Murillo was able to bring the various range of subjects into life such as artist dramatic lighting, radiant colour palette, and versatility.

Murillo took his last breath in Seville in 1682. Throughout his lifetime, he produced over 400 paintings. He reigned during the 19th century due to the popularity of his art. Today too, several works have been exhibited to mark the 400th centenary of his birth.

