Google Founders Larry Page And Sergey Brin Paid $1,700 A Month To Rent The Garage Where They Made History

Within a year, Google moved its operations to Mountain View, California, setting the stage for its rapid growth. Over the past 26 years, Google has expanded far beyond its initial search engine.

Google is celebrating its 26th birthday today, marking 26 years since its founding on September 4, 1998, by Stanford PhD students Larry Page and Sergey Brin. What began as a small startup in a garage has grown into one of the most influential technology companies globally, affecting nearly every aspect of modern life.

The company’s origins trace back to the garage of Susan Wojcicki, the former CEO of YouTube, who passed away last month after a battle with cancer.

Wojcicki rented her garage to Page and Brin for $1,700 a month and joined Google, now rebranded as Alphabet, as its marketing manager in 1999. Today, Google dominates over 90 percent of the global search engine market, and the term “Googling” has become synonymous with online searching.

MUST READ: Philippines: Former Mayor Detained In Indonesia For Alleged Ties With Chinese Criminal Syndicates

Like many Silicon Valley success stories, Google started in a modest garage in Menlo Park, California. Page and Brin were passionate about information retrieval and aimed to create a search engine that could organize web data more effectively than existing options.

Their innovative approach quickly got attention from investors and technology enthusiasts.

Within a year, Google moved its operations to Mountain View, California, setting the stage for its rapid growth. Over the past 26 years, Google has expanded far beyond its initial search engine.

The company now offers a wide range of services, including Gmail, cloud computing, and the Android operating system, fundamentally transforming how we use the internet.

Additionally, Google has made significant advancements in artificial intelligence, advertising, and other technological fields, solidifying its position as a tech giant that continues to shape the digital landscape.

ALSO READ: China and Philippines Trade Accusations Over Ship Collisions in South China Sea