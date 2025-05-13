Home
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Live Tv
  Google Revamps 'G' Logo For The First Time In 10 Years- Here's How It Looks Now

Google Revamps ‘G’ Logo For The First Time In 10 Years- Here’s How It Looks Now

As of now, the older version remains active on most web platforms and non-Pixel Android devices. Google has yet to confirm a complete rollout timeline.

Google Revamps ‘G’ Logo For The First Time In 10 Years- Here’s How It Looks Now

Google changes its 'G' logo


For the first time since 2015, Google has introduced a refreshed version of its iconic ‘G’ logo, marking a significant step in the company’s evolving visual identity.

The new design swaps out the familiar flat colors for a smooth, gradient blend of red, yellow, green, and blue—reflecting Google’s deeper integration of artificial intelligence across its products.

What’s New in the Updated Google ‘G’ Logo?

The redesigned logo retains Google’s signature colors but replaces the solid blocks with a dynamic gradient. This change gives the ‘G’ a more fluid, polished appearance, aligning it with the brand’s modern design language and digital-first strategy. The softer aesthetic is also intended to be more adaptable across a wide range of screen types and sizes, offering better visual clarity on modern displays.

While the updated icon may not appear drastically different in smaller formats, the gradient adds a layer of depth and sophistication to Google’s branding. It subtly reinforces the tech company’s effort to stay visually current in a landscape where UI and design trends are increasingly leaning toward smoother, more immersive graphics.

A Symbol of Google’s AI-Driven Future

The revamped ‘G’ isn’t just a cosmetic upgrade—it represents Google’s larger push into AI. The redesign echoes the visual identity of Google Gemini, the company’s AI-powered assistant, which already features a gradient motif. This suggests a broader shift in branding to reflect AI integration across all of Google’s platforms and services.

According to 9to5Google, the updated logo has started appearing for iOS users via the Google Search app. Pixel phone users and those enrolled in the Android beta version (v16.18) of the Google app are also beginning to see the new design.

As of now, the older version remains active on most web platforms and non-Pixel Android devices. Google has yet to confirm a complete rollout timeline.

Will Other Google Product Logos Follow?

So far, there have been no announcements regarding updates to other Google service logos like Gmail, Chrome, Drive, or Maps. However, given the company’s clear visual shift toward gradient styling and AI symbolism, further design updates across its product suite seem likely in the near future.

While the change may appear minimal, it carries significant weight. Google’s ‘G’ logo appears on billions of devices, tabs, and applications worldwide.

This subtle redesign signals a broader transformation—an embrace of artificial intelligence not only in technology but in design. As Google deepens its focus on AI tools like Gemini, the redesigned ‘G’ could be the first step in a larger rebranding initiative.

