Government Likely To Take Over Pataudi Family’s Rs 15,000 Crore Bhopal Estate

The historical properties of the Pataudi family, estimated to be worth Rs 15,000 crore and tied to Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s lineage, are now closer to coming under government control. This development follows a landmark ruling by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which lifted a stay imposed on these properties in 2015. The ruling has paved the way for their potential acquisition under the Enemy Property Act, 1968.

Properties Under Scrutiny

The assets in question include prominent landmarks such as the Flag Staff House, where Saif Ali Khan spent his childhood, Noor-Us-Sabah Palace, Dar-Us-Salam, the Bungalow of Habibi, Ahmedabad Palace, Kohefiza Property, and several others. These properties have historical and cultural significance, making the case even more sensitive.

Justice Vivek Agarwal, delivering the court’s decision, stated that a statutory remedy is available under the amended Enemy Property Act of 2017. The court directed concerned parties to file a representation within 30 days. “If a representation is filed within 30 days from today, the appellate authority shall not advert to the aspect of limitation and shall deal with the appeal on its own merits,” Justice Agarwal noted.

The Legal Backdrop

The Enemy Property Act allows the central government to claim properties owned by individuals who migrated to Pakistan after Partition. The focus of the case revolves around the Nawab of Bhopal, Hamidullah Khan, who had three daughters. His eldest, Abida Sultan, migrated to Pakistan in 1950, while the second daughter, Sajida Sultan, stayed in India. Sajida married Nawab Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and became the legal heir to the properties. Her grandson, Saif Ali Khan, later inherited a share of the assets. However, Abida Sultan’s migration provided grounds for the government to claim these properties as “enemy property.”

Although the court recognized Sajida Sultan as the legal heir in 2019, the recent High Court ruling has reignited the property dispute, leaving the fate of these historical assets uncertain.

Impact on Residents

The potential takeover has left around 1.5 lakh residents, living on lands linked to these properties, in a state of anxiety. Bhopal Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh announced plans to review ownership records spanning the last 72 years. According to Singh, individuals residing on these lands could be categorized as tenants under the state’s leasing laws.

“The stay has been lifted, but merging these properties under the Enemy Property Act is complicated. The Pataudi family still has a chance to appeal,” said Sumer Khan, a local resident.

Concerns are widespread among residents. Chand Mian, another affected individual, remarked, “We pay taxes, but there’s no registry for our homes. The Nawab’s leases should still stand.” Naseem Khan added, “The government is claiming these properties, but many have been sold or leased over the years. This issue is far from straightforward.”

The Enemy Property Act’s implementation is fraught with challenges. While the High Court’s decision has provided momentum to the government’s claim, the legal and logistical hurdles remain significant. With open legal avenues for the Pataudi family and widespread public concern, the resolution of this case is far from imminent.

Historical and Legal Significance

These properties are not just assets but bearers of a rich historical legacy tied to Bhopal’s royal heritage. Their fate now rests on a delicate balance of legal interpretation, governmental action, and public sentiment. As the government pushes forward with surveys and ownership evaluations, the Pataudi family and residents are bracing for a protracted battle over one of India’s most notable property disputes.

ALSO READ: Middle East Crisis: Israeli Operation In The West Bank Leaves 8 Palestinians Dead And Dozens Injured