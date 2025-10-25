LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
Home > World > Governor of Russia's Belgorod says Ukrainian strike damaged a dam

Governor of Russia's Belgorod says Ukrainian strike damaged a dam

Governor of Russia's Belgorod says Ukrainian strike damaged a dam
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 15:09:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Governor of Russia's Belgorod says Ukrainian strike damaged a dam

MOSCOW, Oct 25 (Reuters) – The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said on Saturday that Ukraine had struck a dam on a local reservoir, causing damage. In a statement on Telegram, Vyacheslav Gladkov said that repeat strikes on the dam could risk flooding, and advised residents of parts of two border settlements, Shebekino and Bezlyudovka, to leave their homes for temporary accommodation. Belgorod region borders Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region, and has come under attack by Kyiv's forces since the outbreak of full-scale conflict between the two sides in 2022. There was no immediate comment from Kyiv. (Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Felix Light; Editing Aidan Lewis)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 3:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

US TREASURY OFFICIAL: TALKS WITH CHINA CONCLUDED FOR SATURDAY, VERY CONSTRUCTIVE

Left-wing Connolly set to win Irish presidency as opponents concede

Has The Taliban Detained Several Indians In Afghanistan? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Video

Primeira Liga Top Scorers

Trae Young wants Hawks to emulate Thunder's formula

LATEST NEWS

When Satish Shah Faced Racism At London’s Heathrow, He Replied With Pride, ‘Because We Are Indians…’

Satish Shah Death Cause Revealed: How Did Veteran Actor Die? Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Star Passes Away At 74

Australian Women Cricketers Molestation: See BCCI’s Response To The Case

Ferrari aims at AI generation with crypto auction for Le Mans car

India Vs Australia: Rohit Sharma’s 121 And Virat Kohli’s 74 Steer India To Consolation Victory In 3rd ODI, Check Top Highlights Here

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Actor Satish Shah Dies At 74

Banswara Gold Bonanza: 222 Tonnes Of Pure Gold Reportedly Found Across 940 Hectares In Kankariya Village, Rajasthan’s Third Major Find

Ferrari aims at AI generation with crypto auction for Le Mans car

Zheng and Tabuena join Suwannarut in three-way tie at International Series Philippines

Chhath Puja 2025: Full Samagri List of Thekua, Fruits, Diyas & Puja Essentials

Governor of Russia's Belgorod says Ukrainian strike damaged a dam

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Governor of Russia's Belgorod says Ukrainian strike damaged a dam

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Governor of Russia's Belgorod says Ukrainian strike damaged a dam
Governor of Russia's Belgorod says Ukrainian strike damaged a dam
Governor of Russia's Belgorod says Ukrainian strike damaged a dam
Governor of Russia's Belgorod says Ukrainian strike damaged a dam

QUICK LINKS