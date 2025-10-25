Governor of Russia's Belgorod says Ukrainian strike damaged a dam

MOSCOW, Oct 25 (Reuters) – The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said on Saturday that Ukraine had struck a dam on a local reservoir, causing damage. In a statement on Telegram, Vyacheslav Gladkov said that repeat strikes on the dam could risk flooding, and advised residents of parts of two border settlements, Shebekino and Bezlyudovka, to leave their homes for temporary accommodation. Belgorod region borders Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region, and has come under attack by Kyiv's forces since the outbreak of full-scale conflict between the two sides in 2022. There was no immediate comment from Kyiv. (Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Felix Light; Editing Aidan Lewis)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)