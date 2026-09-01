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Home > World News > Grand Canyon Flash Floods: 62 Evacuated, 2 Dead And Over 20 Missing After Massive Flooding

Grand Canyon Flash Floods: 62 Evacuated, 2 Dead And Over 20 Missing After Massive Flooding

Flash floods in Arizona’s Grand Canyon killed at least two people, left more than 20 unaccounted for and forced 62 visitors to evacuate.

Grand Canyon floods leave two dead and over 20 unaccounted for. (Image: AFP)
Grand Canyon floods leave two dead and over 20 unaccounted for. (Image: AFP)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 13:11 IST

At least two people have died and more than 20 others may still be missing after flash floods at Grand Canyon swept through Bright Angel Creek in Arizona over the weekend, turning the side canyon into a raging torrent. The National Park Service said two bodies had been recovered by Monday, including that of a 46-year-old man, while search-and-recovery efforts continued. The flooding also forced the helicopter evacuation of dozens of hikers and caused major damage to trails, footbridges and other infrastructure.

Saturday’s heavy rain sent mud, boulders and debris rushing through Bright Angel Creek, which runs from the Grand Canyon’s North Rim towards the Colorado River. The flash floods Grand Canyon event also damaged the Transcanyon Waterline, a key system supplying water for use in the park.

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Flash floods Grand Canyon trigger search for more than 20 people

The exact number of people unaccounted for remained unclear. In a Sunday social media post, the Park Service said it was seeking “information about more than 20 individuals who may be missing or unaccounted for” after the flooding.

By Sunday morning, 62 people had been evacuated from Phantom Ranch, the historic lodge and campground near the meeting point of Bright Angel Creek and the Colorado River, as well as the North Kaibab Trail that follows the creek through the canyon floor. The flash floods in the Grand Canyon also left several hiking and lodging areas closed.

Flash floods Grand Canyon leave park facing water shortage

“The flooding caused extensive damage to infrastructure in the inner canyon, including the Transcanyon Waterline, which supplies water from the canyon for use in the park,” the Park Service said.

With the water system temporarily out of service, the park was left with limited reserves. Officials said significant conservation measures were required for park facilities. The popular South Rim remained open during the day on Monday, but overnight accommodation and other concessions were closed. More thunderstorms were expected early this week.

Flash floods Grand Canyon force visitors into desperate escape

David Gregory, a visitor staying at Phantom Ranch, said he and other guests rushed across a footbridge towards higher ground after a ranger warned them. The bridge was washed away just 10 minutes later. “It was like a whirlpool in there, with all the debris circling around, cabins and other equipment from the maintenance work site,” Gregory told CBS News. “I don’t think we would have made it out alive … I think it would have been game over.”

US Representative David Schweikert, an Arizona Republican, was also caught in the flash floods Grand Canyon while rafting with friends near Bright Angel Creek. His group heard a powerful roar before the flood arrived. “It sounded like a handful of locomotives coming through and smashing boulders,” Schweikert was quoted as telling the Arizona Republic. His group managed to hike out safely.

Flash floods hit one of America’s busiest parks

The Park Service has asked visitors to stay away from flood-hit areas as recovery operations continue. The Grand Canyon, one of the crown jewels of the US national park system, attracted around 4.4 million visitors last year.

As searches continue, the flash floods Grand Canyon have left parts of the inner canyon severely damaged and raised concerns over both missing visitors and the park’s limited water supply.

(with inputs from Reuters)

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Grand Canyon Flash Floods: 62 Evacuated, 2 Dead And Over 20 Missing After Massive Flooding

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Grand Canyon Flash Floods: 62 Evacuated, 2 Dead And Over 20 Missing After Massive Flooding
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