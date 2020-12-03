During his visit to Gilgit Baltistan, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government will work on a priority basis to grant provisional provincial status to the region as promised earlier.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Gilgit Baltistan to attend the oath-taking ceremony of 14-member Cabinet in the region. According to a media report on Wednesday, Imran Khan said that his government would actively work on providing the provisional provincial status to Gilgit Baltistan on a priority basis as it was promised earlier to the people.

Pak PM made these statements as he visited Gilgit Baltistan to be a part of the oath-taking ceremony of the Gilgit Baltistan Cabinet. As per a newspaper, Imran Khan said that they would work on granting the (Gilgit Baltistan) region provisional provincial status so that the prevailing sense of deprivation can be eradicated.

Imran Khan also emphasized on his plans of bringing new standards to the region of Gilgit-Baltistan. He said to the people that he knew the are and he knew their problems. He further said that the people themselves know better than him that what projects were needed in the region.

Warning Pakistan against contesting elections in the disputed region, India, in a clear tone, had many times said to Pakistan and the world that the entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir including Gilgit Baltistan is an integral part of India and India unilaterally will take decisions for the region.

