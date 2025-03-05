Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • ‘Great Economy In History’: Trump Lays Out Bold Economic Vision In Joint Address

‘Great Economy In History’: Trump Lays Out Bold Economic Vision In Joint Address

The president also took a strong stance on trade, vowing to impose tariffs on companies that manufacture products outside the U.S. and then sell them domestically.

‘Great Economy In History’: Trump Lays Out Bold Economic Vision In Joint Address


In his first address to a joint session of Congress, President Donald Trump made bold economic promises, vowing to deliver the “great economy in history” under his administration. The president laid out his vision for sweeping tax cuts, trade tariffs, and financial incentives aimed at boosting American industries.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump declared that his administration would implement tax cuts “for everybody,” expressing confidence that Democrats would support the plan. “I am sure that they will vote for those tax cuts because otherwise, I don’t believe the people will ever vote you into office,” he said, directly addressing the Democratic lawmakers in the chamber.

Among the major tax proposals, Trump announced his intention to eliminate taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security benefits for senior citizens. Additionally, he proposed making interest payments on car loans tax-deductible but only for vehicles manufactured in the United States. “We’re going to have growth in the auto industry like nobody’s ever seen,” Trump said, following discussions with executives from the nation’s top three automakers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump’s take on trade

The president also took a strong stance on trade, vowing to impose tariffs on companies that manufacture products outside the U.S. and then sell them domestically. “In some cases, that tariff will be a ‘large’ one,” he warned. Trump justified the move by claiming that other nations impose “tremendously higher” tariffs on American goods. “Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades, and now it’s our turn to start using them,” he said, announcing that reciprocal tariffs will take effect on April 2. “Whatever they tariff us, we will tariff them. Whatever they tax us, we will tax them.”

Criticism on “radical left lunatics”

Beyond economic policies, Trump also addressed law enforcement and the justice system, asserting that it had been “turned upside down” by “radical left lunatics”. He pledged to restore “fair, equal, and impartial justice,” beginning with reforms at the FBI and the Department of Justice. In a direct message to the newly appointed FBI Director Kash Patel, Trump simply stated, “Good luck.”

Trump’s economic vision, centered on aggressive tax cuts and protectionist trade policies, is set to face scrutiny from lawmakers and economists. While his administration argues that these measures will revitalize American industry and benefit workers, critics warn of potential trade wars and revenue shortfalls. As Congress begins deliberations on the proposed policies, the country watches to see whether Trump’s ambitious economic promises will translate into tangible results.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Thanks Elon Musk For ‘Working Very Hard’ During Speech To Congress

Filed under

Congress joint address donald trump

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

FIR Filed Against Ansal API After UP CM Yogi Adityanath Strict Orders, LDA Accuses Them Of Duping Investors

FIR Filed Against Ansal API After UP CM Yogi Adityanath Strict Orders, LDA Accuses Them...

Pakistan Suicide Bombing: Death Toll Climbs To 12, Nearly 30 Injured In Bannu Cantonment Attack

Pakistan Suicide Bombing: Death Toll Climbs To 12, Nearly 30 Injured In Bannu Cantonment Attack

India-UK Talks: EAM Jaishankar Discusses Khalistan Issue, Trafficking With Yvette Cooper

India-UK Talks: EAM Jaishankar Discusses Khalistan Issue, Trafficking With Yvette Cooper

Trump Joint Congress Session:’Will Get Greenland, One Way Or Other,’ Says US President

Trump Joint Congress Session:’Will Get Greenland, One Way Or Other,’ Says US President

‘Drill Baby Drill’: US President Trump’s Bold Plan To Defeat Inflation Through American Energy

‘Drill Baby Drill’: US President Trump’s Bold Plan To Defeat Inflation Through American Energy

Entertainment

Popular Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested At Bengaluru Airport For Smuggling 14.8 kg Gold

Popular Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested At Bengaluru Airport For Smuggling 14.8 kg Gold

Popular South Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Attempts Suicide In Hyderabad, Currently On Ventilator Support – Know What Happened

Popular South Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Attempts Suicide In Hyderabad, Currently On Ventilator Support – Know

Gautami Kapoor Trolls Husband Ram Kapoor, Playful Social Media Banter Delights Fans

Gautami Kapoor Trolls Husband Ram Kapoor, Playful Social Media Banter Delights Fans

Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Call It Quits After Dating For Two Years – What Went Wrong?

Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Call It Quits After Dating For Two Years – What

Women’s Day Special: Do You Know Who Was The First Female Comedian Of Hindi Cinema?

Women’s Day Special: Do You Know Who Was The First Female Comedian Of Hindi Cinema?

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard