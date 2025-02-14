Home
Friday, February 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
‘Great Friend For A Long Time’: Trump Praises Modi At White House

The meeting also served as a platform to discuss key issues that will continue to shape US-India relations, including trade tariffs, energy partnerships, and defense agreements. Both leaders are focused on expanding their collaboration in these areas to create a stronger and more prosperous future for both nations.

'Great Friend For A Long Time': Trump Praises Modi At White House

‘Missed you a lot’, says Trump as bonhomie with Modi boosts US-India ties


Amid Talks on Trade and DefenseDuring a heartfelt meeting at the White House on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased their strong friendship and commitment to strengthening U.S.-India relations. Trump welcomed Modi with a long handshake and a warm hug in the Oval Office, referring to him as a “great friend” who has been by his side for many years.

A Display of Bonhomie: Trump and Modi Praise Each Other’s Leadership

The meeting saw both leaders exchanging praise for each other’s leadership and accomplishments. President Trump expressed admiration for Modi’s work in India, stating, “He has been doing a great job in India, everyone talks about it. He’s doing a really fantastic job and is a great leader.”

In return, Trump acknowledged their enduring friendship, emphasizing how the two had maintained their close relationship over the years. “It’s a great honour to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We’ve had a wonderful relationship, and we’ve kept the friendship going through the years,” Trump said. He further noted that both countries now have many significant matters to discuss, ranging from trade tariffs to energy, defense deals, and enhancing bilateral ties.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties: A Focus on Trade, Defense, and Energy

The meeting also served as a platform to discuss key issues that will continue to shape US-India relations, including trade tariffs, energy partnerships, and defense agreements. Both leaders are focused on expanding their collaboration in these areas to create a stronger and more prosperous future for both nations.

ALSO READWhat Does PM Modi’s MAGA+MIGA=MEGA Equation Mean?

PM Modi US Visit

