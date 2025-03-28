‘Great Friend Of Mine’: US President Donald Trump Praises PM Modi; Calls Him A ‘Smart Man’

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday spoke highly of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "great friend" and a "very smart man." Trump expressed optimism about ongoing discussions between India and the U.S. regarding trade tariffs, saying he expected positive outcomes.

Trump Calls Modi a “Great Friend”

While addressing reporters at the White House, Trump recalled his recent meeting with Modi and emphasized the strong relationship between the two leaders.

“Prime Minister Modi was here just recently, and we’ve always been very good friends. India is one of the highest tariffing nations in the world… They’re very smart,” Trump said.

Hope for Stronger U.S.-India Trade Relations

The U.S. and India have had differences over tariffs in the past, but Trump sounded hopeful about resolving trade issues.

“He (PM Modi) is a very smart man and a great friend of mine. We had very good talks. I think it’s going to work out very well between India and our country. And I want to say you have a great prime minister,” Trump added.

With both leaders having expressed commitment to strengthening economic and diplomatic ties, all eyes are now on the next steps in U.S.-India trade negotiations.

