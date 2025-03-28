Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • ‘Great Friend Of Mine’: US President Donald Trump Praises PM Modi; Calls Him A ‘Smart Man’

‘Great Friend Of Mine’: US President Donald Trump Praises PM Modi; Calls Him A ‘Smart Man’

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday spoke highly of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "great friend" and a "very smart man." Trump expressed optimism about ongoing discussions between India and the U.S. regarding trade tariffs, saying he expected positive outcomes.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday spoke highly of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a “great friend” and a “very smart man.” Trump expressed optimism about ongoing discussions between India and the U.S. regarding trade tariffs, saying he expected positive outcomes.

Trump Calls Modi a “Great Friend”

While addressing reporters at the White House, Trump recalled his recent meeting with Modi and emphasized the strong relationship between the two leaders.

“Prime Minister Modi was here just recently, and we’ve always been very good friends. India is one of the highest tariffing nations in the world… They’re very smart,” Trump said.

Hope for Stronger U.S.-India Trade Relations

The U.S. and India have had differences over tariffs in the past, but Trump sounded hopeful about resolving trade issues.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“He (PM Modi) is a very smart man and a great friend of mine. We had very good talks. I think it’s going to work out very well between India and our country. And I want to say you have a great prime minister,” Trump added.

With both leaders having expressed commitment to strengthening economic and diplomatic ties, all eyes are now on the next steps in U.S.-India trade negotiations.

ALSO READ: US Federal Judge Blocks Deportation of Georgetown Scholar Badar Khan Suri

Filed under

donald trump PM Modi US President

the Punjab and Haryana As

Haryana and Punjab Pass Key Bills on Final Day of Budget Sessions
Pregnant woman in Madhya

Pregnant Woman Loses Child After MP Hospital Denied Treatment Twice
newsx

Trump Offers Support To Myanmar Following Deadly Earthquake, US Aid On The Way
The Gujarat High Court ha

Gujarat High Court Grants Fresh Bail To Asaram; What Are The Grounds
RCB batter Jitesh Sharma

‘Dosa Idly Sambar Chutney’: Chennai DJ Mocks Jitesh Sharma During CSK Vs RCB IPL 2025...
newsx

Trump Says US Should Take Over Greenland For ‘World Peace’, Amid Tensions With Denmark
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Haryana and Punjab Pass Key Bills on Final Day of Budget Sessions

Haryana and Punjab Pass Key Bills on Final Day of Budget Sessions

Pregnant Woman Loses Child After MP Hospital Denied Treatment Twice

Pregnant Woman Loses Child After MP Hospital Denied Treatment Twice

Trump Offers Support To Myanmar Following Deadly Earthquake, US Aid On The Way

Trump Offers Support To Myanmar Following Deadly Earthquake, US Aid On The Way

Gujarat High Court Grants Fresh Bail To Asaram; What Are The Grounds

Gujarat High Court Grants Fresh Bail To Asaram; What Are The Grounds

‘Dosa Idly Sambar Chutney’: Chennai DJ Mocks Jitesh Sharma During CSK Vs RCB IPL 2025 Match | Watch

‘Dosa Idly Sambar Chutney’: Chennai DJ Mocks Jitesh Sharma During CSK Vs RCB IPL 2025...

Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release, Director Issues Heartfelt Apology

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release,

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After Theatrical Release

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After

Lifestyle

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips