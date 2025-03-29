US President Donald Trump reaffirmed his close ties with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "great friend" despite ongoing trade tensions. While praising Modi’s leadership, Trump reiterated concerns over India’s high tariffs, signaling potential negotiations ahead.

US President Donald Trump has once again expressed admiration for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a “great friend” and a “very smart man.” Speaking at the White House, Trump underscored the strong relationship between the two leaders while also raising concerns over India’s high tariffs. Despite trade tensions, he expressed confidence that negotiations would yield positive results for both nations.

Trump on Modi: ‘A Great Friend’

“Prime Minister Modi was here just recently, and we’ve always been very good friends. India is one of the highest-tariffing nations in the world… They’re very smart,” Trump said.

Praising the Indian leader, he added, “He is a very smart man and a great friend of mine. We had very good talks. I think it’s going to work out very well between India and our country. And I want to say you have a great prime minister.”

Trump’s remarks come as the US prepares to impose reciprocal tariffs on multiple countries, including India, in response to what he deems unfair trade practices. The US President has been vocal in his criticism of India’s trade policies, previously labeling the country as the “tariff king” and condemning its import levies as “very unfair and strong.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘Have Good Relationship With India’: Trump

“I have a very good relationship with India, but the only problem I have with India is they’re one of the highest-tariffing nations in the world. I believe they’re probably going to lower those tariffs substantially, but on April 2, we will be charging them the same tariffs they charge us,” Trump stated.

Accusing India of restrictive trade practices, he continued, “You can’t sell anything into India, it is almost restrictive. They have agreed, by the way, that they want to cut their tariffs way down now because somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done.”

In an effort to ease tensions and strengthen trade relations, India has taken significant steps since February. New Delhi has pledged to increase energy purchases from the US to $25 billion, up from $15 billion last year, signaling its commitment to expanding economic cooperation.

India-US Relations

On the defense front, Trump revealed that India could soon acquire F-35 stealth fighters, underscoring growing military cooperation between the two nations. Washington is also positioning itself as a leading supplier of oil, gas, and advanced military equipment to India.

In response to Trump’s criticism of high tariffs, India has already reduced duties on several key imports. The government lowered tariffs on bourbon whisky from 150% to 100%, while the February budget cut basic customs duties on luxury cars, solar cells, and machinery. Peak import tariffs have been reduced to 70%, bringing average tariffs below 11%.

Meanwhile, US tech giant Elon Musk’s Starlink is close to securing final regulatory approval in India. The company has partnered with Reliance and Airtel, a move expected to accelerate its expansion into emerging markets.

Also Read: India, US Discuss Efforts To Reduce Trade Barriers For A ‘Balanced Trade Relationship’ Amid Tariff Concerns