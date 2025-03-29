Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • ‘Great Friend, Very Smart Man’: Trump Praises PM Modi Amid Trade Talks, Tariff Threats

‘Great Friend, Very Smart Man’: Trump Praises PM Modi Amid Trade Talks, Tariff Threats

US President Donald Trump reaffirmed his close ties with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "great friend" despite ongoing trade tensions. While praising Modi’s leadership, Trump reiterated concerns over India’s high tariffs, signaling potential negotiations ahead.

US President Donald Trump has once again expressed admiration for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a “great friend” and a “very smart man.” Speaking at the White House, Trump underscored the strong relationship between the two leaders while also raising concerns over India’s high tariffs. Despite trade tensions, he expressed confidence that negotiations would yield positive results for both nations.

Trump on Modi: ‘A Great Friend’

“Prime Minister Modi was here just recently, and we’ve always been very good friends. India is one of the highest-tariffing nations in the world… They’re very smart,” Trump said.

Praising the Indian leader, he added, “He is a very smart man and a great friend of mine. We had very good talks. I think it’s going to work out very well between India and our country. And I want to say you have a great prime minister.”

Trump’s remarks come as the US prepares to impose reciprocal tariffs on multiple countries, including India, in response to what he deems unfair trade practices. The US President has been vocal in his criticism of India’s trade policies, previously labeling the country as the “tariff king” and condemning its import levies as “very unfair and strong.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘Have Good Relationship With India’: Trump

“I have a very good relationship with India, but the only problem I have with India is they’re one of the highest-tariffing nations in the world. I believe they’re probably going to lower those tariffs substantially, but on April 2, we will be charging them the same tariffs they charge us,” Trump stated.

Accusing India of restrictive trade practices, he continued, “You can’t sell anything into India, it is almost restrictive. They have agreed, by the way, that they want to cut their tariffs way down now because somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done.”

In an effort to ease tensions and strengthen trade relations, India has taken significant steps since February. New Delhi has pledged to increase energy purchases from the US to $25 billion, up from $15 billion last year, signaling its commitment to expanding economic cooperation.

India-US Relations

On the defense front, Trump revealed that India could soon acquire F-35 stealth fighters, underscoring growing military cooperation between the two nations. Washington is also positioning itself as a leading supplier of oil, gas, and advanced military equipment to India.

In response to Trump’s criticism of high tariffs, India has already reduced duties on several key imports. The government lowered tariffs on bourbon whisky from 150% to 100%, while the February budget cut basic customs duties on luxury cars, solar cells, and machinery. Peak import tariffs have been reduced to 70%, bringing average tariffs below 11%.

Meanwhile, US tech giant Elon Musk’s Starlink is close to securing final regulatory approval in India. The company has partnered with Reliance and Airtel, a move expected to accelerate its expansion into emerging markets.

Also Read: India, US Discuss Efforts To Reduce Trade Barriers For A ‘Balanced Trade Relationship’ Amid Tariff Concerns

Filed under

Trump US-India trade talks

newsx

GK Question: This River In Assam Is The ONLY Male River In India, It Has...
Trump calls Modi a

‘Great Friend, Very Smart Man’: Trump Praises PM Modi Amid Trade Talks, Tariff Threats
newsx

Adani Group And PGTI To Launch Invitational Golf Championship
newsx

Gautam Adani Meets Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Discusses Investment Opportunities
India & U.S. discuss trad

India, US Discuss Efforts To Reduce Trade Barriers For A ‘Balanced Trade Relationship’ Amid Tariff...
Amid Tariff Concerns, For

Amid Tariff Concerns, Former US Official Defends India’s Trade Practices
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

GK Question: This River In Assam Is The ONLY Male River In India, It Has 3 Names

GK Question: This River In Assam Is The ONLY Male River In India, It Has...

Adani Group And PGTI To Launch Invitational Golf Championship

Adani Group And PGTI To Launch Invitational Golf Championship

Gautam Adani Meets Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Discusses Investment Opportunities

Gautam Adani Meets Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Discusses Investment Opportunities

India, US Discuss Efforts To Reduce Trade Barriers For A ‘Balanced Trade Relationship’ Amid Tariff Concerns

India, US Discuss Efforts To Reduce Trade Barriers For A ‘Balanced Trade Relationship’ Amid Tariff...

Amid Tariff Concerns, Former US Official Defends India’s Trade Practices

Amid Tariff Concerns, Former US Official Defends India’s Trade Practices

Entertainment

Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,000 Men, Reveals What Her Dad Thinks Of Her Career; Says ‘He Loves It’ | Watch

Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,000 Men, Reveals What Her Dad Thinks Of Her Career;

BTS’ Biggest Hits Reimagines As Lullabies Has The Army In Tears; Dynamite Lullaby Leaves Fans Wanting For More

BTS’ Biggest Hits Reimagines As Lullabies Has The Army In Tears; Dynamite Lullaby Leaves Fans

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:

Lifestyle

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock