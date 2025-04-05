‘Great Job Numbers, Far Better Than Expected’: Donald Trump Boasts Amid Tariff Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump has doubled down on his protectionist economic stance, declaring that tariffs are not a temporary strategy, but a permanent fixture of America’s trade policy under his vision.

U.S. President Donald Trump has doubled down on his protectionist economic stance, declaring that tariffs are not a temporary strategy, but a permanent fixture of America’s trade policy under his vision. In a typically fiery post, Trump claimed big business isn’t concerned about the tariffs because “they know they are here to stay,” and insisted the focus now is on what he called a “BIG, BEAUTIFUL DEAL” that he believes will “SUPERCHARGE our Economy.”

“Very important. Going on right now!!!” Trump added, suggesting that major negotiations or economic moves are underway, though he did not elaborate on specifics.

The comments come at a time when markets are responding to ongoing global trade tensions, and investors are watching closely for policy signals from Trump as he repositions himself for a potential return to the White House. While some economic analysts have cautioned against long-term tariff wars, Trump maintained that his approach is paying off.

He praised recent job numbers, saying they were “far better than expected,” and credited his policies for what he sees as early signs of economic revival. “It’s already working. Hang tough, we can’t lose,” Trump wrote.

In a clear message to international investors, the former president reassured that the U.S. remains a top destination for capital and opportunity. “To the many investors coming into the United States and investing massive amount of Money, My Policies will Never change,” he said. “This is great time to get rich, richer than ever before.”

Trump’s latest statements reinforce his economic platform centered on American self-reliance, aggressive trade tactics, and support for domestic industries. As political campaigns heat up, these themes are likely to remain at the forefront of his messaging to both voters and investors.

Whether his promised “deal” materializes remains to be seen, but Trump’s message is clear: he’s betting big on tariffs, trade, and economic nationalism to lead the next wave of American prosperity.

