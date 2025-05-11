‘Great Progress’ Trump Boasts Of ‘Total Reset’ After Marathon Eight-Hour Trade Talks With China

The United States and China returned to the negotiating table in Geneva for the first time since their tariff-fueled trade war began. President Donald Trump hailed the talks as a “total reset,” claiming major progress despite his absence from the meeting.

President Donald Trump declared that “great progress” had been made during the first day of renewed trade talks between the United States and China, characterizing the discussions as “a total reset” and claiming that both sides had reached consensus on multiple issues.

His remarks came after a marathon eight-hour meeting in Geneva on May 10, where Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer held negotiations with Chinese officials. It was the first top-level meeting between the two superpowers since Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on Chinese imports, escalating a trade war that has frozen nearly $600 billion in annual commerce.

‘A Total Reset Negotiated,’ Trump

“A very good meeting today with China, in Switzerland,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Many things discussed, much agreed to. A total reset negotiated in a friendly, but constructive, manner. We want to see, for the good of both China and the U.S., an opening up of China to American business. GREAT PROGRESS MADE!!!”

Although Trump was not physically present at the talks—spending the day golfing at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia—he remained engaged in the developments.

Trump Signals Tariff Reductions on the Table

As the talks are scheduled to continue with further sessions on May 11, Trump signaled a potential shift in the United States’ tariff policy. He expressed openness to reducing tariffs on Chinese goods from the current 145% rate down to 80%.

Despite this proposed reduction, an 80% tariff still remains considerably higher than U.S. tariff levels on other countries and could continue to drive up prices on many consumer goods within the United States. The initial tariff hike, introduced by Trump, had led China to respond with retaliatory tariffs of 125% on American exports.

Lifeng: Tariffs ‘Illegal and Unreasonable’

In the lead-up to the negotiations, tensions were already high. Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, who led China’s delegation and met with Bessent and Greer, sharply criticized the U.S. tariffs as “illegal and unreasonable” on May 7.

“They are disrupting the international economic and trade order,” Lifeng said. “If the U.S. says one thing but does another, or even attempts to use negotiations as a pretext to continue coercive and blackmailing tactics, China will never agree, nor will it sacrifice its principles or international fairness and justice to seek any agreement.”

Private Setting, Public Stakes

The precise location of the Geneva talks was not officially disclosed. However, witnesses observed members of both delegations returning to a private United Nations ambassador’s villa in Cologny after a lunch break. The property, located in a gated compound with a secluded park, overlooks Lake Geneva.

