Saturday, May 3, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  World»
  • Greece: Woman Dies After Bomb She Was Carrying Explodes In Her Hands In Thessaloniki

Greece: Woman Dies After Bomb She Was Carrying Explodes In Her Hands In Thessaloniki

A woman was killed when a bomb she was carrying exploded in her hands in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki early Saturday.

Greece: Woman Dies After Bomb She Was Carrying Explodes In Her Hands In Thessaloniki

A woman was killed when a bomb she was carrying exploded in her hands in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki early Saturday.


A woman was killed when a bomb she was carrying exploded in her hands in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki early Saturday, The Associated Press reported, quoting police. The 38-year-old woman, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed, was reportedly attempting to place the explosive device outside a nearby bank when it detonated around 5 a.m.

The blast destroyed several storefronts and vehicles in the vicinity, the report said, adding that the Greek police’s division for organised crime has launched an investigation into the incident.

The woman was known to have a criminal history, which included prior involvement in drug-related offenses, prostitution and at least one robbery, police confirmed, according to AP. They are also exploring the possibility that the woman had connections to extreme leftist or domestic extremist groups, a theory that has led to further speculation about her motivations.

Greece has experienced sporadic bombings and targetted killings in recent years, largely attributed to organised crime syndicates. However, the country also has a history of politically motivated violence dating back several years. Such incidents, usually carried out by domestic extremist factions, have often involved small-scale bombings that cause property damage but rarely result in injuries.

Although many of the more prominent extremist groups active in the 1980s and 1990s have since been dismantled, smaller factions continue to pose a threat. Last year, a man was killed in a similar incident when the bomb he was attempting to assemble exploded in an Athens apartment, AP reported. A woman inside the apartment was severely injured, though their intended target remains unclear.

Meanwhile, Minister of Citizen Protection Michalis Chrisochoidis warned about the rise of a new generation of domestic extremists. “This attack is a reminder of the evolving nature of domestic terrorism in Greece, and the authorities will take all necessary steps to prevent further incidents,” he said, according to AP.

