Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Live Tv
Greenland Election Delivers Setback To Donald Trump As Anti-Sale Party ‘Demokraatit’ Wins Big

Demokraatit's triumph comes just weeks after Trump reiterated his interest in acquiring Greenland, stating that Washington "wanted to buy" the strategically located island.

Greenland’s centre-right opposition party, Demokraatit, secured a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections on Tuesday, dealing a significant blow to US President Donald Trump’s ambitions of acquiring the Arctic territory.

The Jens Frederik Nielsen-led party, which campaigned on a platform of gradual independence from Denmark, clinched 29.9% of the vote, up from just 9.1% in 2021, ousting the incumbent left-wing coalition.

‘Greenland is Not for Sale’

Nielsen, a former badminton player and vocal critic of Trump’s Greenland acquisition proposal, reaffirmed his stance against US intervention in the region. “I hope it sends a clear message to him that we are not for sale,” Nielsen stated after the election results were announced. “We don’t want to be Americans. No, we don’t want to be Danes. We want to be Greenlanders.”

Demokraatit’s triumph comes just weeks after Trump reiterated his interest in acquiring Greenland, stating that Washington “wanted to buy” the strategically located island. Trump had first floated the idea during his first term, sparking backlash from Danish and Greenlandic leaders. His recent remarks suggested that the US might take alternative measures to gain control of the territory, including economic or military pressure.

Election Results and Coalition Talks

With all 72 polling stations counted, the results confirmed Demokraatit’s dominance, though the party fell short of an outright majority.

  • Demokraatit – 29.9% of the vote
  • Naleraq (Pro-Independence Party) – 24.5%
  • Inuit Ataqatigiit (Ruling Coalition Member) – 21.4%
  • Siumut (Ruling Coalition Member) – 14.7%

As no party secured an absolute majority, Nielsen announced plans to engage in coalition talks with other parties. Naleraq, which supports a swift break from Denmark and closer ties with the US, was initially leading the vote count but ultimately came in second.

Independence Aspirations 

Greenland, a self-governing territory under Danish sovereignty since 2009, remains a crucial Arctic asset due to its rich natural resources and geopolitical location. While Demokraatit advocates a gradual move toward full sovereignty, other parties, such as Naleraq, have pushed for a referendum on independence within the next few years.

Political analysts suggest that severing ties with Denmark could pose financial challenges, as Greenland currently receives over $565 million annually in Danish subsidies, accounting for a significant portion of its economic output. However, the growing sentiment for self-determination remains strong among the population, with a recent poll indicating that 56% of Greenlanders would support independence in a future referendum.

Trump’s insistence on Greenland’s strategic value has drawn international attention, with the US president arguing that American control would enhance “national and international security.” While he has stated that Greenlanders would benefit from joining the US, local leaders remain wary of his intentions.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen previously dismissed Trump’s acquisition proposal as “absurd,” reiterating that Greenland is “not for sale.” Meanwhile, Greenlandic politicians have expressed concerns over Trump’s rhetoric, with some viewing it as disrespectful and colonial in nature.

