Greenland Election Results 2025: Pro-Business Demokraatit Party Wins Amid Trump’s Annexation Threats

Greenland’s pro-business Demokraatit party secured victory in the 2025 parliamentary elections, signaling a shift towards a gradual approach to independence. The results come amid heightened global interest, fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial proposal to annex the territory.

Independence from Denmark

While all major political parties in Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory rich in oil and gas resources, share the ultimate goal of independence from Denmark, Demokraatit advocates a more gradual approach. The party believes economic stability and strategic planning are crucial before making a decisive break.

In contrast, the outgoing ruling party, Inuit Ataqatigiit, sees independence as a long-term ambition that requires extensive negotiations with Denmark and substantial economic progress. The election results indicate a shift in public sentiment, favoring a more measured path toward self-governance.

Naleraq Falls Behind in the Greenland Polls

The opposition party Naleraq, which has been a vocal proponent of swiftly severing ties with Denmark and forging a defense agreement with the United States, failed to gain significant traction in the polls. Despite its strong stance on independence, voters appeared to lean towards a more pragmatic approach.

Denmark ruled Greenland as a colony until 1953, when the island was granted increased self-governance. In 2009, Greenland gained further control over areas such as mineral resources, policing, and the judiciary. However, Denmark continues to oversee key sectors, including security, defense, foreign affairs, and monetary policy. Additionally, Greenland benefits from Denmark’s European Union and NATO memberships, factors that play a significant role in the island’s geopolitical standing.

Political Shift and Coalition Changes in Greenland Poltics

Greenland’s parliamentary elections, held every four years, determine the composition of the 31-seat legislature. With the latest results, the former ruling coalition of Inuit Ataqatigiit and the Siumut party is expected to lose its majority, signaling a potential shift in governance.

