Greenland Elections 2025: Pro-Independence Party Narelaq Leads As Early Votes Counted

Greenland Elections 2025: Greenland’s pro-independence party, Narelaq, which advocates for the swiftest possible separation from Denmark, is poised for a significant boost in the ongoing parliamentary elections. According to early vote counts, Narelaq has secured approximately 36% of the votes, a sharp increase from the 12% it garnered in the last election four years ago, as reported by Bloomberg.

As of Tuesday’s election count, around 1,000 votes had been tallied, representing roughly 2.5% of the total eligible votes. Given the early stage of counting, the final results could shift considerably as ballots from larger urban centers, including the capital Nuuk, are processed.

High Stakes Election

With an electorate of about 40,000 out of a total population of 57,000, Greenland’s parliamentary elections hold significant implications for the region’s political future.

Early results suggest a notable decline in support for the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Mute B. Egede’s leftist Inuit Ataqatigiit party and its government partner, Siumut. The two parties have collectively secured around 35% of the votes so far, a sharp drop from the nearly 66% they achieved in the previous election.

Voter enthusiasm appears to be higher this election cycle, with many polling stations reporting increased turnout compared to past elections. Local media reported that in Nuuk, political parties engaged with voters outside polling stations, distributing cakes and hampers in a bid to boost participation.

Greenland Independence at the Forefront of Political Debate

Both Egede’s Inuit Ataqatigiit and its coalition partner, Siumut, have long supported increasing Greenland’s autonomy from Denmark, which still controls the territory’s security and foreign policy. Earlier this year, Egede called for breaking free from “the shackles of the colonial era,” while Siumut signaled its intention to initiate formal independence discussions with Denmark in the next government term.

The election campaign has been significantly influenced by comments from former U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly expressed his desire for the United States to take control of Greenland.

In a recent post on Truth Social, Trump urged Greenlanders to consider joining the United States, declaring, “Be a part of the Greatest Nation anywhere in the World, the United States of America.” His remarks also implied promises of economic benefits, fueling speculation about how far the U.S. might go in pursuit of Greenland.

