Greenland’s Democrats (Demokraatit) party and three other political groups announced the formation of a broad coalition government on Friday, just hours before US Vice President JD Vance arrived on the Arctic island, Reuters reported. The move comes amid President Donald Trump’s continued expression of interest in acquiring the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

According to the report, the newly established majority government will be led by Jens-Frederik Nielsen, leader of the Democrats party, who has pushed for political unity in response to Trump’s proposal for Greenland.

Nielsen reportedly said the coalition aims to present a united front against increasing US pressure.

Trump’s renewed push for Greenland’s acquisition has reignited concerns over Denmark’s sovereignty and Greenland’s strategic importance. The island, rich in natural resources and located in a geopolitically significant region, has drawn increased interest from global powers.

