Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
Greenland Goes to Polls Amid Renewed US Interest: All You Need to Know

The residents of the snow-capped island are scheduled to cast ballots on Tuesday, 11 March, from 1100 GMT to 2200 GMT

Greenland Goes to Polls Amid Renewed US Interest: All You Need to Know


With Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, set to hold a parliamentary election on March 11, US President Donald Trump has again proposed to take over the territory. On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said that the US supported Greenland’s right to determine its own future, but it could also join the US if it wanted.

“As I made clear during my Joint Address to Congress, the United States strongly supports the people of Greenland’s right to determine their own future. We will continue to KEEP YOU SAFE, as we have since World War II. We are ready to INVEST BILLIONS OF DOLLARS to create new jobs and MAKE YOU RICH—and, if you so choose, we welcome you to be a part of the Greatest Nation anywhere in the World, the United States of America!” Trump said.

What Is At Stake?

A majority of Greenlanders are in favour of political and economic independence from their former colonial ruler, although their views differ on the timing and the potential impact on living standards, Reuters reported, citing polls. While Trump promised to make the Arctic island “rich” during his presidential address, a massive majority of Greenlanders—about 85 percent—oppose the idea of becoming part of the US, according to a January poll, Politico reported.

Why Is President Trump Interested?

Reuters report suggests that for Trump, Greenland’s strategic location will serve as the shortest route from Europe to North America, which in turn is vital for the US ballistic missile warning system.

When Are The Polls?

The residents of the snow-capped island are scheduled to cast ballots on Tuesday, 11 March, from 1100 GMT to 2200 GMT, in an election that could prove to be one of the most consequential in their history, according to Politico. There will be no exit polls, the Reuters report said, adding that election results are expected on March 12 between 0100 GMT and 0300 GMT. According to Politico, voters will elect 31 members of legislature, the Inatsisartut, as they do every four years.

Which Party Is Leading?

Currently, the party with the most seats in the Parliament of Greenland – Inatsisartut – is Inuit Ataqatigiit, or “Community of the People,” together with its coalition partner Siumut, or “Forward.” Both parties are pro-independence and have vowed to call a referendum on the island’s separation from Denmark, without specifying when that vote will be.

Under a 2009 agreement with Denmark, Greenland can legally declare independence—but only after a referendum has taken place. While there is widespread support for full sovereignty in Greenland, some are unsure what it would mean for the island’s defense and economy.

ALSO READ: Empty and Ephemeral’: Kremlin Denies Allegations of Russian Sabotage in Europe and US

