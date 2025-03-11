Polls opened in Greenland on Tuesday to elect new members of the parliament amid US President Donald Trump’s renewed push for gaining control of the strategic Arctic island. The voters in the snow-capped island are now headed to cast their ballots to elect 31 members of legislature, the Inatsisartut, as they do every four years.

Unofficial election results are expected to come in as soon as the polls close at 2200 GMT Tuesday, Associated Press reported. The official election results, however, are expected on March 12 between 0100 GMT and 0300 GMT.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Why Is President Trump Interested?

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump has again said the US supported Greenland’s right to determine its own future, but it could also join the US if it wanted.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“As I made clear during my Joint Address to Congress, the United States strongly supports the people of Greenland’s right to determine their own future. We will continue to KEEP YOU SAFE, as we have since World War II. We are ready to INVEST BILLIONS OF DOLLARS to create new jobs and MAKE YOU RICH—and, if you so choose, we welcome you to be a part of the Greatest Nation anywhere in the World, the United States of America!” he said.

A Reuters report suggests that for Trump, Greenland’s strategic location will serve as the shortest route from Europe to North America, which in turn is vital for the US ballistic missile warning system.

What Is At Stake? A majority of Greenlanders are in favour of political and economic independence from their former colonial ruler, although their views differ on the timing and the potential impact on living standards, Reuters reported, citing polls. Currently, the party with the most seats in the Parliament of Greenland – Inatsisartut – is Inuit Ataqatigiit, or “Community of the People,” together with its coalition partner Siumut, or “Forward.” Both parties are pro-independence and have vowed to call a referendum on the island’s separation from Denmark, without specifying when that vote will be. While Trump promised to make the Arctic island “rich” during his presidential address, a massive majority of Greenlanders—about 85 percent—oppose the idea of becoming part of the US, according to a January poll, Politico reported. Under a 2009 agreement with Denmark, Greenland can legally declare independence—but only after a referendum has taken place. While there is widespread support for full sovereignty in Greenland, some are unsure what it would mean for the island’s defense and economy. ALSO READ: US-Ukraine Talks Begin in Saudi Arabia