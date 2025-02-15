Home
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Greg Sharpe, Iconic Nebraska Football Announcer, Passes Away At 61 After Cancer Battle

Greg Sharpe, Nebraska football’s iconic voice since 2007, has passed away at 61 after battling pancreatic cancer. His legacy will live on in Husker history.

Greg Sharpe, Iconic Nebraska Football Announcer, Passes Away At 61 After Cancer Battle


Greg Sharpe, the longtime voice of Nebraska football, passed away on Friday at the age of 61 after a 10-month battle with pancreatic cancer. His family announced his passing through the school on Saturday, as reported by Pioneer.

Sharpe had been Nebraska’s play-by-play announcer since 2007 and continued working on several games last season despite his illness. His family described him as a passionate and energetic broadcaster whose voice became an integral part of Husker football and baseball. “His legacy will live on through the moments he narrated and the relationships he built,” the family said in a statement.

A Career Built on Passion and Dedication

Sharpe’s career in sports broadcasting began in his hometown of Olathe, Kansas. He attended Kansas State University and later became the play-by-play announcer for K-State football and basketball from 1996 to 2002. In 2007, Nebraska hired him to call the final three games of the season, officially naming him their permanent announcer the following year.

In December 2023, the National Sports Media Association recognized his contributions by naming him Nebraska Sportscaster of the Year. A month later, the Nebraska athletic department honored him by dedicating his workspace as the “Greg Sharpe Radio Booth.”

Tributes from Nebraska’s Athletic Community

Nebraska Athletic Director Troy Dannen expressed deep sorrow at Sharpe’s passing, stating, “Greg was an incredible person and a friend to everyone. He defined what it meant to be a Husker, and he will always be a Husker.”

Ferris State hockey coach Bob Daniels, who recently announced his retirement, also paid tribute to Sharpe, acknowledging his dedication to the sports community.

Greg Sharpe is survived by his wife, Amy, and daughters Emily, Campbell, and Taylor. His legacy as the voice of Nebraska football will forever be remembered by fans and colleagues alike.

