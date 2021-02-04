Accused of aiding foreign conspiracy, teen activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday shared an updated ‘India protest toolkit' on Twitter. Greta is facing a backlash as she is accused of trying to dismantle India's democracy and spreading international propaganda to malign India.

After facing massive backlash for trying to destabilize India’s democracy and aiding international conspiracy, 18-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg has shared an updated version of ‘India protest toolkit’ with pointers and notes to support farmer protests in India.

The document that Greta posted earlier on Wednesday was taken down by the people who created it and it was later updated, making it much shorter. After some hours of taking down the original document, Thunberg shared another document citing that the previous ‘toolkit’ was outdated.

However, people had already taken screenshots of the original contents of the ‘toolkit’. Originally, the toolkit had stock messages and hashtags to be used on social media in order to initiate a pro-farmer movement. The document also stated some suggestions on organizing rallies to back farmer protestors.

The document shared by Greta earlier has pulled a strong wave of backlash against her as according to some people, Greta has “exposed herself” in the direction to fan the flames of agitation in India.

In latest developments, the Delhi Police has filed a case against climate activist Greta Thunberg who voiced her support for farmers’ protests on Twitter, alleging her of criminal conspiracy and trying to encourage hate among groups. Meanwhile, Thunberg tweeted that she still stands with farmers and would maintain her stance. Along with Greta Thunberg, other widely known celebrities and influencers have also pledged their support to the protests against the farm bills. The response so far has been mixed, with some supporting and others criticising the involvement of these individuals

Some protestors have been carrying out demonstrations in India for 2 months now, against three farm laws of the Indian government. According to the government, the laws are aimed at reforming the Indian Agriculture sector. These protests took a violent turn on January 26, India’s Republic Day when the protestors came out on streets and had several clashes with the police, leaving some of the policemen and protestors severely injured.

#GretaExposed for working purely for money! If she was actually worried about sustainability, then she would be supporting #FarmBills2020 rather than supporting #FarmersProtest. @GretaThunberg @rihanna @miakhalifa @JustinTrudeau dance for money, shame on these people — #CoronaWarriorOfFamily (@kossireddi) February 4, 2021