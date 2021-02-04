Here’s an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.)#StandWithFarmers #FarmersProtesthttps://t.co/ZGEcMwHUNL
— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 3, 2021
Hi my name is @GretaThunberg and I exposed myself and #pappa too#GretaExposed #IndiaAgainstPropoganda #indiastandstogether pic.twitter.com/6qw3Kprr4b
— Prakash Taparia (@prakashctaparia) February 3, 2021
The document shared by Greta earlier has pulled a strong wave of backlash against her as according to some people, Greta has “exposed herself” in the direction to fan the flames of agitation in India.
In latest developments, the Delhi Police has filed a case against climate activist Greta Thunberg who voiced her support for farmers’ protests on Twitter, alleging her of criminal conspiracy and trying to encourage hate among groups. Meanwhile, Thunberg tweeted that she still stands with farmers and would maintain her stance. Along with Greta Thunberg, other widely known celebrities and influencers have also pledged their support to the protests against the farm bills. The response so far has been mixed, with some supporting and others criticising the involvement of these individuals
Some protestors have been carrying out demonstrations in India for 2 months now, against three farm laws of the Indian government. According to the government, the laws are aimed at reforming the Indian Agriculture sector. These protests took a violent turn on January 26, India’s Republic Day when the protestors came out on streets and had several clashes with the police, leaving some of the policemen and protestors severely injured.
#GretaExposed for working purely for money! If she was actually worried about sustainability, then she would be supporting #FarmBills2020 rather than supporting #FarmersProtest. @GretaThunberg @rihanna @miakhalifa @JustinTrudeau dance for money, shame on these people
— #CoronaWarriorOfFamily (@kossireddi) February 4, 2021
Seriously.. Do you know what is really going on in India? Go first check your facts then say something.#GretaExposed
— nishu singh (@singh_nishu) February 4, 2021