Grimes Accuses Elon Musk Of Preventing Her From Seeing Their Children

One of Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriends, musician Clare “Grimes” Boucher, has now spoken publicly about claims he’s been obstructing her access to their three children amid an ongoing and very contentious legal battle. The couple, who had been in a relationship with each other from 2018 to 2022, share three children: X Æ A-Xii, Techno Mechanicus, and Exa Dark Sideræl. Grimes says that Musk’s action have affected the three children whom they both share, therefore causing her many financial and personal hardships.

Grimes Discusses Financial Difficulty and Limited Visitation

Grimes took to social media to ventilate her woes, further sharing what this has meant in terms of a hardship financially. “Spent a year locked in battle in a state with terrible mothers’ rights having my Instagram posts and modeling used as reasons I shouldn’t have my kids and fighting and detaching from the love of my life as he becomes unrecognizable to me, with a fraction of his resources (or IQ/strategy experience),” Grimes shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The 36-year-old artist said she didn’t see one of her children for several months: “All the while I didn’t see one of my babies for five months. And this is only what can be said publicly, since most of my experience these last years should remain behind closed doors.”

Grimes’ Custody Battle With Musk: Legal Filings and Allegations

Legal documents suggest that Musk initially filed for custody in Texas, where many of his businesses are based, while Grimes counter-sued in California. She has accused Musk of deliberately keeping their children from her, including preventing them from visiting their sick maternal grandmother. According to a clerk in Travis County, Texas, the case has already been closed but Grimes cited that the cost of the psychological and financial battle had left her unable to sustain her own music career.

Grimes’ Mother Requests that the Children Be Allowed to See Their Ailing Great-Grandmother

Grimes’ mother, Sandy Garossino, also jumped publicly to intervene, accusing Musk of thwarting plans for the children to visit their 93-year-old great-grandmother in Canada. In a heartfelt post on X, Garossino begged Musk to “honour your agreement, return the children, and provide the documents they need to see their great-grandmother before she passes.” She added, “Time is of the essence now.”

A Complex Legal and Personal Dispute

The custody battle between Musk and Grimes has received a lot of attention because of the power of the people involved and the publicized emotional details that have come out. Their legal battles continue to unfold, but the concentration is on the well-being of the children and their increasingly bitter relationship with each other.

