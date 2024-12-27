Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Grimes Calls For End To Racist Posts Against Indians, Reveals Her Indian Connection

Elon Musk’s former partner and Canadian singer Grimes has spoken out against the rise of anti-India sentiment on American social media, calling for an end to racist and bigoted posts targeting Indians.

Grimes Calls For End To Racist Posts Against Indians, Reveals Her Indian Connection

Elon Musk’s former partner and Canadian singer Grimes has spoken out against the rise of anti-India sentiment on American social media, calling for an end to racist and bigoted posts targeting Indians. Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, revealed that her stepfather is Indian and that she grew up in a culturally blended household.

The sudden wave of anti-India sentiment followed the appointment of Sriram Krishnan, a tech entrepreneur of Indian origin, to an advisory role in the Donald Trump administration. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Grimes addressed the issue and highlighted her personal connection to Indian culture.

Grimes’ Message Against Racism

In her post, Grimes condemned the hateful rhetoric, writing: “Suddenly concocting anti-Indian energy out of nowhere is embarrassing y’all. Also, they were clear they planned to do this.”

She further elaborated on her upbringing in a half-Indian household, sharing that her stepfather, Ravi Sidhoo, is Indian and serves as the director of East India Carpets in Vancouver. Grimes, born and raised in Vancouver, described her childhood as enriched by Indian culture, stating: “My step dad’s Indian, I had a fire childhood in a half Indian household. Indian culture jives very well with western culture.”

Grimes’ connection to Indian culture began after her parents divorced, and her mother remarried Ravi Sidhoo. Growing up in a culturally diverse environment, she gained an appreciation for Indian traditions and values, which she described as harmonizing seamlessly with Western culture.

Debate on Indian and American Cultural Exchange

In the wake of her comments, Grimes defended her stance against racism in the comments section of her post. Responding to a question about whether India would accept a significant influx of American culture, she noted the existing influence of American culture in India, particularly through gadgets.

She clarified that while this cultural exchange has brought some challenges to India, the lack of substantial American corporate presence limits the job creation that could benefit the Indian economy.

The Broader Controversy

The anti-India sentiment in the U.S. stems largely from debates around job outsourcing and immigration policies, particularly H1B visas and green cards. Critics argue that Indian workers are taking away employment opportunities from Americans. However, Grimes’ intervention sheds light on the need for cultural understanding and the benefits of global exchange.

Her comments bring a personal dimension to the conversation, emphasizing the importance of combating racism and fostering mutual respect between cultures.

Read More :  Bangladesh Christian Tripura Community In Despair As Arson Attack Leaves 17 Families Homeless on Christmas Eve

Filed under

Elon Musk Grimes

Advertisement

Also Read

Leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Colours Give Fans A Sneak Peek Before January 22

Leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Colours Give Fans A Sneak Peek Before January 22

Tiger Deaths In India Fell By 37%: Bharat Progress Report 2024

Tiger Deaths In India Fell By 37%: Bharat Progress Report 2024

Shocking Revelations! Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8432 Downed By Russian Missile: Preliminary Investigation Reveals

Shocking Revelations! Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8432 Downed By Russian Missile: Preliminary Investigation Reveals

Japan’s Record Budget Increases Social Welfare And Defense Spending To Address Aging Population

Japan’s Record Budget Increases Social Welfare And Defense Spending To Address Aging Population

India’s Non-Fossil Fuel Based Power Generation Hit A Record 213.7 GW: Bharat Progress Report 2024

India’s Non-Fossil Fuel Based Power Generation Hit A Record 213.7 GW: Bharat Progress Report 2024

Entertainment

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Goa Getaway With Girlfriend Turns Into A Survival Story You Won’t Believe

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Goa Getaway With Girlfriend Turns Into A Survival Story You Won’t Believe

Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Will Help Authorities Uncover Truth Behind His Death

Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Will Help Authorities Uncover Truth Behind His Death

Who Was Simran Singh AKA ‘Jammu Ki Dhadkan’? Instagram Influencer Found Dead In Gurugram Apartment

Who Was Simran Singh AKA ‘Jammu Ki Dhadkan’? Instagram Influencer Found Dead In Gurugram Apartment

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Tollywood Actors, ‘No Compromise on Law’ Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Tollywood Actors, ‘No Compromise on Law’ Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede

Why Was Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora DELETED From Social Media Platforms? Here’s The Truth

Why Was Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora DELETED From Social Media Platforms? Here’s The Truth

Advertisement

Lifestyle

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox