Groundhog Day 2025: What Will Punxsutawney Phil’s Shadow Mean For Spring’s Arrival?

Punxsutawney Phil is set to predict whether spring arrives early or if winter will linger. His accuracy rate is low, but his predictions remain a cherished tradition.

On February 2, all eyes will be on Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, as the town’s famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, emerges from his burrow to predict whether spring is near or if winter will continue its icy hold over much of the U.S. The weather forecast for the upcoming months already hints at warmer temperatures due to La Niña conditions, with many parts of the nation expected to experience above-average temperatures until April. However, the final verdict will come from the four-legged oracle himself.

Phil’s Record of Predictions

According to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, Phil has accurately foretold the future of winter and spring “100% of the time”—but for those hoping for an early spring, there may be some bad news. Over the past 140 years, Phil has been more likely to predict six more weeks of winter rather than an early spring. In fact, more than three-quarters of his predictions have foretold additional cold weather, with just under 15 percent predicting an early arrival of spring.

How Does Phil Make His Prediction?

Phil’s ability to predict the weather is based on whether or not he sees his shadow when he emerges from his burrow. Clear skies lead to a shadow, and according to superstition, that means six more weeks of winter. Cloudy skies, however, mean no shadow, signaling an early arrival of spring.

The first recorded mention of Phil’s weather-predicting abilities dates back to 1886 in the Punxsutawney Spirit newspaper. The following year marked the first official Groundhog Day celebration. Unlike other cities where mystical groundhogs whisper into a mayor’s ear, Phil has his own Inner Circle to interpret his prediction.

What to Expect for Groundhog Day 2025?

This year’s Groundhog Day will be marked by cloudy skies and chilly temperatures in Punxsutawney. The forecast predicts temperatures in the low 20s as Phil makes his prediction at 7:08 a.m. ET. These overcast conditions suggest Phil may not see his shadow, meaning the possibility of an early spring is on the horizon for 2025.

However, if Phil does spot his shadow, the legend holds that there will be six more weeks of winter to endure. Historically, Phil has been more likely to see his shadow than not, with 107 shadow sightings compared to just 21 non-shadow days, based on records since 1887.

Phil’s Accuracy Over the Years

While Phil’s legendary status continues to grow, meteorologists are less convinced of his weather-predicting prowess. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Phil’s accuracy rate from 2005 to 2024 has been just 35%. While this may not be the most reliable forecasting method, it certainly adds a fun and exciting element to the annual event.

Interestingly, Phil’s prediction last year of an early spring turned out to be quite accurate, with much of the U.S. experiencing above-average temperatures in February and March. This year, the forecast from The Weather Company and Atmospheric G2 suggests that warmer-than-normal temperatures will continue, adding more intrigue to Phil’s upcoming prediction.

The Tradition Continues

Although Phil’s predictions may not hold much weight scientifically, Groundhog Day remains a beloved tradition. The first official celebration of the event occurred in 1887, and over the years, other cities have adopted their own weather-predicting rodents, such as General Beauregard Lee in Atlanta and Dunkirk Dave in New York. But no other groundhog has quite the fanfare or following of Punxsutawney Phil.

As we wait for Phil’s big moment this February 2nd, the question remains: Will winter hold tight, or will the warmth of spring arrive early? Only time will tell.

