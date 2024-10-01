Home
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Guatemalan Authorities Arrest 25 Police Officers in Major Human Trafficking Bust

Guatemalan security forces arrested 25 individuals, the majority of whom are active police officers, in connection with a large human trafficking network

Guatemalan security forces have arrested 25 individuals, the majority of whom are active police officers, in connection with a large human trafficking network that has been facilitating the movement of U.S.-bound migrants. The arrests are part of a broader investigation into illegal migrant smuggling operations along one of the primary routes through Guatemala, a key transit country for migrants from across Latin America.

Interior Minister Francisco Jimenez announced on Tuesday that two of the officers arrested had already retired, while an additional 11 civilians were also apprehended. The individuals are accused of crimes ranging from human trafficking to money laundering, all linked to a criminal group known as “Los Rs.”

Criminal Network Accused of Accumulating Millions

The organization, which has reportedly been operating for several years, is believed to have amassed millions of quetzals — Guatemala’s local currency — through its involvement in smuggling operations. According to Jimenez, the criminal network relied heavily on corrupt police officers to ensure the safe passage of migrants through Guatemala.

“This organization made use of police agents, corrupting them in order to guarantee the trajectory of the people who they were trafficking across the country,” Jimenez explained in a video statement.

The extensive network reportedly operated along a key route frequently used by migrants traveling north from Central and South America in the hope of reaching Mexico’s border with the United States.

Investigation Uncovered Through Previous Arrests

The investigation that led to the arrests was launched after two individuals were detained for illegally transporting 10 migrants from Uzbekistan through Guatemala. Authorities said this initial arrest provided key leads that allowed them to dismantle the wider network.

During the operation, Guatemalan authorities seized four vehicles, a firearm, and a substantial amount of cash. However, officials have not disclosed the origins of the migrants being smuggled at the time of the arrests or provided details on their intended destinations.

U.S. Involvement and International Cooperation

The investigation was conducted in collaboration with the U.S. Embassy in Guatemala and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, underscoring the international nature of the fight against human trafficking. In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the U.S. Embassy confirmed that the dismantled trafficking network had exploited nearly 10,000 migrants.

The U.S. government has intensified its efforts to curb the flow of migrants heading toward its southern border, many of whom are seeking better economic opportunities and safety. In August, Panama began U.S.-funded deportation flights as part of Washington’s broader strategy to reduce the number of migrants traveling through Central America.

Previous Dismantling of Smuggling Networks

This latest bust follows another joint operation between Guatemalan and U.S. authorities earlier this year, which led to the dismantling of a separate human trafficking network. That group was linked to the tragic deaths of 53 migrants who were found trapped inside a sweltering truck in Texas in 2022, highlighting the dangers faced by those attempting to make the perilous journey north.

