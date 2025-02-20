Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • ‘Guess They Were Trying To Get Somebody Else Elected,’ Says Donald Trump On India’s $21 Million Fund

‘Guess They Were Trying To Get Somebody Else Elected,’ Says Donald Trump On India’s $21 Million Fund

Trump’s comments follow a disclosure from the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), headed by billionaire Elon Musk, which revealed that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) allocated $21 million to support voter turnout in India.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
‘Guess They Were Trying To Get Somebody Else Elected,’ Says Donald Trump On India’s $21 Million Fund

Donald Trump


Former US President Donald Trump has once again raised concerns about the Biden administration’s decision to allocate $21 million to India to promote voter turnout, speculating that the funds might be intended to influence electoral outcomes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speaking at a summit in Miami on Thursday, Trump questioned, “Why are we spending $21 million on voter turnout in India? Were they trying to get someone else elected?”

Disclosure by US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

Trump’s comments follow a disclosure from the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), headed by billionaire Elon Musk, which revealed that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) allocated $21 million to support voter turnout in India.

DOGE, established by Trump to reduce government expenses, listed this expenditure among other international funding projects. The list also included:

$29 million for strengthening the political landscape in Bangladesh, which has recently faced political unrest.

$39 million for fiscal federalism and biodiversity conservation in Nepal.

DOGE noted that all these funding commitments had been cancelled as part of its cost-cutting initiative.

Trump’s Criticism of Foreign Aid Spending

At the Miami summit, Trump criticized the spending, stating, “In less than a month, DOGE has saved over $55 billion. We’re just getting started… We’ll boost our economy by drastically shrinking the federal government.”

He also questioned why US taxpayers’ money was being used to support voter turnout in India when domestic electoral issues persist, saying, “Why are we giving $21 million to India? They have plenty of money… What about voter turnout here?”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India responded to DOGE’s disclosure by criticizing the opposition party, Congress, suggesting that the $21 million grant represented “external interference in India’s electoral process.”

BJP leader Amit Malviya stated, “This doesn’t benefit the ruling party (BJP) for sure!” He linked the funding to “systematic infiltration” by foreign entities into Indian institutions.

Malviya also mentioned George Soros, accusing him of influencing Indian politics through his Open Society Foundations, which are allegedly linked to the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES)—an organization associated with a 2012 MoU signed with the Election Commission of India.

The controversy has sparked debates about international involvement in India’s electoral affairs and the transparency of foreign aid spending.

ALSO READ: Double Engine Government In Delhi: What It Means For The National Capital?

Filed under

donald trump India Trending news

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Parvesh Verma? Know All About BJP’s Next Deputy CM

Who Is Parvesh Verma? Know All About BJP’s Next Deputy CM

Ashish Sood: A Prominent BJP Leader Joins The Delhi Government As A Cabinet Minister

Ashish Sood: A Prominent BJP Leader Joins The Delhi Government As A Cabinet Minister

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani? ‘Done Time Pass For Four Years’

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani?...

Faecal Coliform Bacteria In Sangam Water, How Bad Is It For Your Health?

Faecal Coliform Bacteria In Sangam Water, How Bad Is It For Your Health?

WARNING! Sangam Water Not Only Contains Faecal Bacteria But High Level Of BOD, What Is It?

WARNING! Sangam Water Not Only Contains Faecal Bacteria But High Level Of BOD, What Is...

Entertainment

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani? ‘Done Time Pass For Four Years’

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani?

Why Did Daniel Craig Drop Out Of DC Universe’s Sgt. Rock Movie Lead Role? Here’s The Real Reason

Why Did Daniel Craig Drop Out Of DC Universe’s Sgt. Rock Movie Lead Role? Here’s

Viral Video: Josh Allen’s Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld Roasts AFC East And Bills Fans Cannot Get Over It; What Did She Say?

Viral Video: Josh Allen’s Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld Roasts AFC East And Bills Fans Cannot Get

‘Lara Shit-Trump’: Sean Hannity’s Verbal Slip While Introducing Lara Trump Takes The Internet By Storm; Netizens Call it ‘Freudian Slip’ | Watch

‘Lara Shit-Trump’: Sean Hannity’s Verbal Slip While Introducing Lara Trump Takes The Internet By Storm;

Tate McRae Adds Pittsburgh Stop to Worldwide Miss Possessive Tour

Tate McRae Adds Pittsburgh Stop to Worldwide Miss Possessive Tour

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox