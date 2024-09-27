Home
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Guinea: Gunfires Shot Near Presidential Palace, Govt Denies

Shots were fired near the presidential palace in Conakry, causing panic, people fleeing the area in fear. A temporary lockdown of the city center was also called on late thursday […]

Guinea: Gunfires Shot Near Presidential Palace, Govt Denies

Shots were fired near the presidential palace in Conakry, causing panic, people fleeing the area in fear. A temporary lockdown of the city center was also called on late thursday night, as per Eyewitnesses.

A diplomatic official associated with Guinea’s ruling junta has indicated that the recent unrest was triggered when 11 rebel soldiers loyal to Col. Celestin Bilivogui opened fire on special forces positioned near the presidential palace. 

An anonymous official reported that the special forces regained control of the situation shortly after. Three attackers have been encountered, while of eight others have been arrested. 

Ongoing Political Tensions

These gunfires comes just one day after the discovery of Col. Bilivogui’s body, who had been missing for nearly a year following his arrest by special forces. Political tensions in Guinea have intensified since the military junta, led by Col. Mamadi Doumbouya, replaced President Alpha Condé in 2021, to restore the peace and order in the society.

MUST READ: China Criticizes Peak Named After Dalai Lama in Arunachal Pradesh | NewsX

Junta Government Denies

The government describes the reports as “false and fabricated,’ via social media and also during a televised session . The government calls it “rumors,” which led to unnecessary panic among the populace. 

Gunfires have become common in Guinea, and this event seems similar to the events of September 2021, when gunfire marked the beginning of the coup that resulted in the current military leadership. Since taking power, the junta has faced significant criticism for its governance, with allegations of authoritarianism and a crackdown on dissent, including a ban on protests instituted in 2022.

Internationally, the West African regional bloc ECOWAS has pressured Guinea’s military leaders to commit to a return to civilian rule, with elections initially scheduled for 2025. However, the junta claimed to not meet the timeline of the election.

ALSO READ: Violent Attacks in Papua New Guinea Leave at Least 26 Dead, Including 16 Children

