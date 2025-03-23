Home
Sunday, March 23, 2025
  Gujarat Engineer Detained In Qatar For Three Months Without Charges; Family Seeks PM's Intervention

Gujarat Engineer Detained In Qatar For Three Months Without Charges; Family Seeks PM’s Intervention

Amit Gupta, a senior IT professional working for Tech Mahindra in Qatar, was detained by Qatari authorities on January 1, 2025, he was taken into custody by Qatar’s state security following a meal with his family at a restaurant.

Gujarat Engineer Detained In Qatar For Three Months Without Charges; Family Seeks PM’s Intervention


Amit Gupta, an Indian engineer from Gujarat’s Vadodara, has been in solitary confinement in Qatar for over three months on allegations of data theft, despite no formal charges being pressed against him. His family has sought intervention from the Indian government, urging for his immediate release.

Gupta, a senior IT professional working for Tech Mahindra in Qatar, was detained by Qatari authorities on January 1, 2025. His mother, Pushpa Gupta, revealed that he was taken into custody by Qatar’s state security following a meal with his family at a restaurant. Since then, he has remained in detention without any explanation from the authorities.

His parents, Pushpa and Jagdish Gupta, a retired ONGC chief engineer, have been tirelessly trying to secure his release. The family met Vadodara MP Hemang Joshi and requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in the matter.

Indian Embassy Assists

According to sources cited by news agency IANS, the Indian Embassy in Qatar is fully aware of the situation and is extending all possible assistance. Officials have been in regular contact with Gupta’s family, legal representatives, and Qatari authorities to understand the circumstances surrounding his detention.

However, Gupta’s mother, who traveled to Qatar to seek answers, was met with disappointment. She claimed that India’s ambassador in Qatar acknowledged the case but admitted that there had been no “positive response” from the Qatari authorities so far.

Meanwhile, MP Hemang Joshi expressed concern over the situation. He stated, “It is the right of the parents to know the reason behind their son’s arrest. When such incidents happen abroad, families are naturally worried. I will push for strong representation in this case.”

History of Detentions in Qatar

In 2022, eight former Indian Navy personnel, including high-ranking officers, were detained in Qatar under espionage charges. They were sentenced to death in 2023, though their sentences were later commuted. Following diplomatic intervention, they were released in February 2024 by an order from Qatar’s Emir.

Given this precedent, Gupta’s family fears a prolonged legal battle and is urging the Indian government to take swift action. “He is our only support, and we deserve to know why he is being held without charges,” said his father.

