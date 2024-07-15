Gunman Who Tried To Assassinate Donald Trump Had Explosives In His Car!

The investigation into the attempted assassination of Donald Trump has uncovered that the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, had explosive devices in his car, according to officials. Crooks, aged 20, was taken down by Secret Service snipers shortly after firing shots at the former president during a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Authorities Discover Bomb-making Material

Reports from the Wall Street Journal indicate that Crooks’ car was discovered parked near the rally venue, prompting concerns about suspicious packages. Authorities also found bomb-making materials at his residence during their investigation.

During the incident, Crooks positioned himself on the roof of a nearby manufacturing plant, approximately 200 feet away from the designated rally area. He was subsequently engaged and killed by police snipers who returned fire from an adjacent building.

Identified through DNA analysis due to lacking identification on him, Crooks was found with an AR-15 rifle near the scene. His father, Matthew Crooks, expressed bewilderment and concern over the unfolding events in an interview with CNN, stating he was trying to understand the situation.

