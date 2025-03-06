H-1B Visa: US EEOC Warns Companies To Hire Americans; How Will It Impact Indians?

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has issued a strong warning against employers who engage in discriminatory hiring practices that favor foreign workers over American employees.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has issued a strong warning against employers who engage in discriminatory hiring practices that favor foreign workers over American employees. Addressing the growing concern over employment discrimination, EEOC Commissioner Lucas emphasized the need for strict enforcement of federal employment laws.

“Unlawful bias against American workers, in violation of Title VII, is a large-scale problem in multiple industries nationwide,” Lucas stated. “Many employers have policies and practices preferring illegal aliens, migrant workers, and visa holders or other legal immigrants over American workers—in direct violation of federal employment law. Cracking down on this type of unlawful discrimination will shift employer incentives, decreasing demand for illegal alien workers and decreasing abuse of the United States’ legal immigration system.”

Employers Put on Notice for Illegal Hiring Preferences

Lucas further reinforced the EEOC’s stance, making it clear that all employers must comply with federal law.

“The EEOC is putting employers and other covered entities on notice: if you are part of the pipeline contributing to our immigration crisis or abusing our legal immigration system via illegal preferences against American workers, you must stop. The law applies to you, and you are not above the law. The EEOC is here to protect all workers from unlawful national origin discrimination, including American workers.”

H-1B Visa Program Under Increasing Scrutiny

The H-1B visa program, which allows U.S. companies to hire highly skilled foreign professionals in industries such as technology, engineering, and medical sciences, has faced criticism over its impact on American workers. Critics argue that some employers exploit the system, hiring foreign workers over American candidates to reduce labor costs. Concerns include alleged illegal payments, customer preferences, and the perception that foreign workers are more compliant due to limited knowledge of labor rights.

One significant case highlighting this issue is the lawsuit against Meta Platforms, which alleges the company systematically prioritized visa holders over American job applicants to cut costs.

Policy Changes and Potential Economic Consequences

Both the Trump and Biden administrations have implemented measures to increase oversight of the H-1B program. These changes include tightening regulations, increasing scrutiny of employers, and adjusting wage requirements to protect American workers. However, experts warn that such reforms could have unintended consequences, particularly for Indian professionals, who accounted for 72.3% of all H-1B visas issued between October 2022 and September 2023.

Jidesh Kumar, managing partner at corporate law firm King Stubb & Kasiva, highlighted the importance of H-1B workers to the U.S. economy. He cautioned that restricting the program could push skilled talent to other countries such as Canada or the UK, potentially weakening America’s leadership in innovation and economic growth.

“Tech giants and startups alike depend on H-1B professionals for cutting-edge research and product development. Many also go on to become entrepreneurs, creating jobs and boosting the economy,” Kumar noted.

Debate Over Economic Impact of H-1B Workers

Despite concerns over American job displacement, the American Immigration Council disputes claims that the H-1B program harms U.S. workers. The council points to research indicating that H-1B workers earn significantly higher wages than the national average. In 2021, the median salary for H-1B professionals was $108,000—more than double the national median wage of $45,760 for all U.S. workers.

As debates over employment policies continue, the EEOC’s latest warning signals increased enforcement against hiring discrimination. Employers will now face heightened scrutiny to ensure compliance with federal laws, balancing the need for skilled foreign workers with fair opportunities for American employees.