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Home > World News > H-4 Work Permit: Will Trump Administration End US Work Rights For H-1B Spouses?

H-4 Work Permit: Will Trump Administration End US Work Rights For H-1B Spouses?

The Trump administration is considering a proposal that could end work authorisation for certain H-4 spouses of H-1B visa holders. Here’s what the proposed policy could mean for affected families.

The Trump administration is considering a proposal that could end work authorisation for certain H-4 spouses of H-1B visa holders. (Image: AFP)
The Trump administration is considering a proposal that could end work authorisation for certain H-4 spouses of H-1B visa holders. (Image: AFP)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 08:45 IST

The Trump administration is considering a policy change that could end employment authorisation for certain spouses of H-1B visa holders in the United States. The proposed move would reverse a 2015 policy that allowed eligible H-4 dependent spouses to apply for Employment Authorisation Documents (EADs). However, the change is not in effect yet, and existing H-4 work permits have not been automatically cancelled.

What Has the Trump Administration Proposed?

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has listed a proposal titled “Removing H-4 Dependent Spouses From the Classes of Noncitizens Eligible for Employment Authorization.” If ultimately adopted, the rule would remove certain H-4 spouses from the category eligible to request work authorisation and effectively reverse the changes introduced in 2015.The proposal is currently listed as a long-term regulatory action, and DHS has not announced a date for publishing the formal Notice of Proposed Rulemaking. This means the process is still at an early stage.

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Who Could Be Affected?

H-4 visas are issued to spouses and certain dependants of H-1B workers. Under the current rules, eligible H-4 spouses can apply for an EAD if their H-1B spouse meets specific requirements, including having an approved Form I-140 or qualifying for certain H-1B extensions linked to the employment-based green-card process. For families relying on the second income, losing H-4 work authorisation could have a significant financial and professional impact.

Not The First Attempt To End H-4 Work Authorisation

This is not the first time the government has considered removing H-4 EAD eligibility. A similar proposal was developed during the first Trump administration and appeared repeatedly on the federal regulatory agenda between 2017 and 2020. The latest proposal therefore revives a long-running immigration policy debate. For now, H-4 EAD holders remain authorised to work under existing rules, and any major change would have to go through the federal rulemaking process before becoming effective.

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H-4 Work Permit: Will Trump Administration End US Work Rights For H-1B Spouses?
Tags: Employment Authorization DocumentH-1B SpousesH-1B visaH-1B Visa HoldersH-4 EADH-4 EAD Work PermitH-4 visaH-4 Work AuthorisationH-4 Work Permithome-hero-pos-1trump administrationUS immigration newsUS Visa rules

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H-4 Work Permit: Will Trump Administration End US Work Rights For H-1B Spouses?
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