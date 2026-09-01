H-4 Work Permit: Will Trump Administration End US Work Rights For H-1B Spouses?

The Trump administration is considering a policy change that could end employment authorisation for certain spouses of H-1B visa holders in the United States. The proposed move would reverse a 2015 policy that allowed eligible H-4 dependent spouses to apply for Employment Authorisation Documents (EADs). However, the change is not in effect yet, and existing H-4 work permits have not been automatically cancelled.
What Has the Trump Administration Proposed?
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has listed a proposal titled “Removing H-4 Dependent Spouses From the Classes of Noncitizens Eligible for Employment Authorization.” If ultimately adopted, the rule would remove certain H-4 spouses from the category eligible to request work authorisation and effectively reverse the changes introduced in 2015.The proposal is currently listed as a long-term regulatory action, and DHS has not announced a date for publishing the formal Notice of Proposed Rulemaking. This means the process is still at an early stage.
Who Could Be Affected?
H-4 visas are issued to spouses and certain dependants of H-1B workers. Under the current rules, eligible H-4 spouses can apply for an EAD if their H-1B spouse meets specific requirements, including having an approved Form I-140 or qualifying for certain H-1B extensions linked to the employment-based green-card process. For families relying on the second income, losing H-4 work authorisation could have a significant financial and professional impact.
Not The First Attempt To End H-4 Work Authorisation
This is not the first time the government has considered removing H-4 EAD eligibility. A similar proposal was developed during the first Trump administration and appeared repeatedly on the federal regulatory agenda between 2017 and 2020. The latest proposal therefore revives a long-running immigration policy debate. For now, H-4 EAD holders remain authorised to work under existing rules, and any major change would have to go through the federal rulemaking process before becoming effective.
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Shamshad Ali is a New Delhi–based journalist with over six years of experience spanning breaking news writing, on-the-ground reporting, and editing. When he isn’t chasing headlines, Shamshad is usually exploring new destinations, discovering hidden culinary gems, and striking up conversations with strangers. Many of whom turn out to be great sources, and even better friends. He can be reached at shamshadali.dar@gmail.com.