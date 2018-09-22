The Department of Homeland Security has informed the federal court to cancel the work permits of the families of H1-B visa holders. This will significantly impact the Indian women as they are the major beneficiaries of the H-4 visa. The new rule would be submitted to by the Trump administration to the Office of Management of Budget (OMB), White House, within three months.

In a major setback to the immediate families of H1B visa holders, Donald Trump administration on Friday told the federal court to nullify the work permits of H4 visa users, who are primarily spouses of H-1B foreign guest workers, within three months. Informing about the same, in latest court filing, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told the US District Court in District of Columbia that the department was making a solid and swift progress in proposing to remove from its regulations on certain H-4 spouses of H-1B non-immigrants as a class of aliens eligible for employment authorisation.

Adding to this, the DHS said that the new rule would be submitted to the Office of Management of Budget (OMB), White House, within three months. Till then, the department had pleaded the court to keep its decision in abeyance on a lawsuit filed by ‘Save Jobs USA’.

This will impact significantly on Indian women as they are the major beneficiaries of H4 visas.

Elaborating the reasons for the delay, the US attorney said since the DHS’ senior leadership had returned the filed recent status report to the USCIS this month for revisions after reviewing the proposed rule.

This is not the first time that the Department of Homeland notified the court about the delay in issue of Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM). The DHS has already filed three status reports – on February 28, May 22 and August 20. The next status report is due on November 19.

The Trump administration is currently assessing the H-1B visa policy as it thinks is being misused by companies to replace American workers.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issues H4 visas to the immediate family members (spouse and children under 21 years of age) of the holders of H1B visa, the most sought-after among Indian IT professionals.

The USCIS had approved 1,26,853 applications for employment authorisation for H-4 visa holders as on December 25, 2017. These counts all approvals since May 2015 when the rule was implemented. This number includes 90,946 initial approvals, 35,219 renewals, and 688 replacements for lost cards.

In its recent report based on the information obtained from the USCIS, the Congressional Research Service said that ninety-three per cent of approved applications for H-4 employment authorisation had been issued to individuals born in India, and five per cent were issued to individuals born in China. The remaining two per cent of applications consisted of individuals born in all other countries combined.

