Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • ‘Had To Tilt My Chair To Prevent Gravity From Ending My Life,’ Says A Woman Whose Head Was Detached From Her Spine

‘Had To Tilt My Chair To Prevent Gravity From Ending My Life,’ Says A Woman Whose Head Was Detached From Her Spine

In 2005, Megan King was just 16 years old when a routine gym class turned her world upside down. While attempting to catch a ball, she leaped into the air but landed awkwardly, twisting her ankle and severely injuring her upper body.

‘Had To Tilt My Chair To Prevent Gravity From Ending My Life,’ Says A Woman Whose Head Was Detached From Her Spine

She suffered atlanto-occipital dislocation, also known as internal decapitation, a condition where the skull becomes detached from the spine


An Illinois woman who narrowly escaped internal decapitation has opened up about her incredible two-decade journey of endurance, strength, and adapting to a transformed life.

A Life-Altering Gym Accident at 16

In 2005, Megan King was just 16 years old when a routine gym class turned her world upside down. While attempting to catch a ball, she leaped into the air but landed awkwardly, twisting her ankle and severely injuring her upper body.

The fall caused tears in the muscles of both her shoulder blades and damage to her spine. What seemed like a sports injury turned into something much more serious.

As time passed, Megan’s condition worsened instead of improving. Her joints became unstable, muscles frequently tore, and chronic pain became her new normal. She underwent 22 surgeries on her shoulders and upper back, but doctors remained puzzled by her body’s failure to heal properly.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Diagnosis After a Decade of Decline

In 2015, ten years after her accident, Megan finally received a diagnosis—hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (hEDS), a rare genetic disorder that affects connective tissue and causes severe joint instability.

Just a year after the diagnosis, her neck dislocated, and she was fitted with a Halo brace, a metal apparatus screwed into her skull to stabilize her neck.

A Brush with Death: Internal Decapitation

In 2016, during the removal of the Halo brace, Megan’s condition took a terrifying turn. She suffered atlanto-occipital dislocation, also known as internal decapitation, a condition where the skull becomes detached from the spine—an injury fatal in over 90% of cases. Her neurosurgeon had to physically hold her skull in place to prevent death.

“I couldn’t stand. My right side trembled uncontrollably. I had to tilt my chair to prevent gravity from ending my life,” she recalled.

Following the emergency, Megan underwent life-saving spinal fusion surgery, where her skull was permanently fused to her spine. Eventually, her entire spine was fused down to her pelvis. As a result, she can no longer bend, twist, or move her head.

“I’m literally a human statue,” Megan said. “But I’m still living—just differently now.”

Now 35, Megan has undergone a total of 37 surgeries. Despite being physically limited, she continues to discover what her new body is still capable of.

Recently, she joined her friends for a bowling night—not expecting to play. But something told her to try. She bowled a strike. Then two more. Her friends erupted in cheers—not just for her bowling, but for her unwavering courage.

“They were cheering for everything I’ve been through,” she said with pride. “I’m adapting,” Megan concluded. “And I’m constantly surprised by what I can still do.”

Her story serves as a powerful reminder that resilience, hope, and determination can overcome even the darkest moments.

ALSO READ: How Did Nicky Katt Die? Actor Best Known For His Role In Dazed And Confused, Boiler Room Passes Away At 54

Filed under

internal decapitation Latest world news megan king

Green Day at Coachella 20

Coachella 2025: How To Stream Green Day’s Explosive Debut Performance? Fans Say Performed Better Than...
As violence erupts in Mur

Yusuf Pathan Faces Backlash Over ‘Good Chai’ Instagram Post Amid Murshidabad Violence
Actor Aamir Khan attended

Watch: Aamir Khan Proudly Walks Hand-In-Hand With New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt As He Introduces Her...
A fresh political row has

Pinarayi Vijayan Faces Internal Rift As CPI Criticizes Daughter Veena Vijayan’s Controversial Deal
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vija

This Astrologer Has Revealed The Real Reason Why Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Broke-Up After...
She suffered atlanto-occi

‘Had To Tilt My Chair To Prevent Gravity From Ending My Life,’ Says A Woman...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Coachella 2025: How To Stream Green Day’s Explosive Debut Performance? Fans Say Performed Better Than Youngsters

Coachella 2025: How To Stream Green Day’s Explosive Debut Performance? Fans Say Performed Better Than...

Yusuf Pathan Faces Backlash Over ‘Good Chai’ Instagram Post Amid Murshidabad Violence

Yusuf Pathan Faces Backlash Over ‘Good Chai’ Instagram Post Amid Murshidabad Violence

Watch: Aamir Khan Proudly Walks Hand-In-Hand With New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt As He Introduces Her To Fans In China

Watch: Aamir Khan Proudly Walks Hand-In-Hand With New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt As He Introduces Her...

Pinarayi Vijayan Faces Internal Rift As CPI Criticizes Daughter Veena Vijayan’s Controversial Deal

Pinarayi Vijayan Faces Internal Rift As CPI Criticizes Daughter Veena Vijayan’s Controversial Deal

This Astrologer Has Revealed The Real Reason Why Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Broke-Up After Dating For Two Years

This Astrologer Has Revealed The Real Reason Why Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Broke-Up After...

Entertainment

Coachella 2025: How To Stream Green Day’s Explosive Debut Performance? Fans Say Performed Better Than Youngsters

Coachella 2025: How To Stream Green Day’s Explosive Debut Performance? Fans Say Performed Better Than

Watch: Aamir Khan Proudly Walks Hand-In-Hand With New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt As He Introduces Her To Fans In China

Watch: Aamir Khan Proudly Walks Hand-In-Hand With New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt As He Introduces Her

This Astrologer Has Revealed The Real Reason Why Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Broke-Up After Dating For Two Years

This Astrologer Has Revealed The Real Reason Why Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Broke-Up After

Who Is Sonu Kakkar? Singer Leaves Fans In Shock After Cutting Ties With Famous Siblings Tony And Neha Kakkar

Who Is Sonu Kakkar? Singer Leaves Fans In Shock After Cutting Ties With Famous Siblings

Why Did Mickey Rourke Abruptly Exit Celebrity Big Brother UK?

Why Did Mickey Rourke Abruptly Exit Celebrity Big Brother UK?

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?