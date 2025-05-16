Home
Friday, May 16, 2025
Hair-Flipping Welcome Stuns Trump In UAE — Video Goes Viral

U.S. President Donald Trump received an unforgettable welcome at Abu Dhabi’s Qasr Al Watan, where a traditional hair-flipping dance stole the show during his visit to the UAE. The vibrant performance, part of the Al-Ayyala ceremony, quickly went viral after being shared on social media.

U.S. President Donald Trump, known for proudly highlighting his “beautiful hair,” received a vibrant and culturally rich welcome at the UAE’s presidential palace, Qasr Al Watan, on Thursday. The spectacle stood out not only for its grandeur but also for a hair-flipping performance that briefly stole the spotlight from Trump’s own famously-discussed locks.

Upon arrival, Trump was greeted by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and led into the palace grounds with a traditional Al-Ayyala performance—an iconic cultural display typically reserved for weddings and festive celebrations in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Hair-Flipping Performance Goes Viral

As part of the ceremony, Trump was escorted through a formation of women dancers who performed a synchronized display of dramatic hair-flipping, set to the rhythm of traditional drums and chants. The former president watched with a neutral expression before responding with his characteristic fist-pump gesture.

The moment, captured and shared on social media by White House aide Margo Martin, quickly gained traction online. The video went viral on X (formerly Twitter), prompting widespread attention and commentary.

Hair-Flipping Dance: Understanding the Al-Ayyala Tradition

Al-Ayyala, recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, is a traditional performance rooted in the region’s Bedouin history. Typically, it features two rows of approximately twenty men facing each other, holding slender bamboo sticks meant to represent swords or spears. The performance mimics a stylized battle, with participants chanting poetic verses to the steady beat of drums.

In recent years, the inclusion of women in Al-Ayyala ceremonies—especially those who perform the synchronized hair-flipping—has become a visual highlight during high-profile events.

Trump’s Hair and His Defense of It

Trump has long been defensive about speculation surrounding his hair, repeatedly denying rumors that he wears a toupee. He has even invited individuals to touch his hair in public to prove its authenticity. Just last month, he declared, “I like to take a nice shower to take care of my beautiful hair,” while unveiling an executive order aimed at reversing water efficiency regulations.

