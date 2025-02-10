Home
Hajj 2025: Why Did Saudi Arabia Ban Pilgrims To Bring Children?

Saudi Arabia has announced that children will not be allowed to participate in the Hajj pilgrimage in 2025. The decision, taken by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, aims to protect children from the risks associated with the intense crowding that occurs during the pilgrimage every year.

Saudi Arabia has announced that children will not be allowed to participate in the Hajj pilgrimage in 2025. The decision, taken by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, aims to protect children from the risks associated with the intense crowding that occurs during the pilgrimage every year.

Ensuring the Safety and Well-being of Pilgrims

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah emphasized that this measure is intended to prioritize the safety of young children and prevent them from being exposed to any harm.

“This measure is taken to ensure the safety and well-being of children and to avoid exposing them to any harm during the pilgrimage,” the ministry stated.

Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, is a mandatory religious duty for Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in their lifetime. Every year, millions of pilgrims from around the world gather in Makkah to perform the sacred rituals, making crowd control and safety a major concern for authorities.

New Safety Measures Introduced

As part of efforts to enhance overall security during Hajj, the ministry has also introduced a series of new measures. These include:

  • Launching safety information campaigns to educate pilgrims.
  • Implementing modern intelligent systems to manage the movement of pilgrims in sacred places.
  • Upgrading infrastructure, including modernizing tent camps and improving walking routes.

Priority Given to First-Time Pilgrims

Saudi Arabia has reiterated that priority for Hajj participation in 2025 will be given to those who have never performed the pilgrimage before. This move is aimed at ensuring that more Muslims get the opportunity to fulfill their religious obligation.

The 2025 Hajj season is expected to take place between June 4-6, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Tighter Visa Regulations to Control Overcrowding

To prevent overcrowding, the Saudi government has announced new visa regulations. The country will now issue only single-entry visas for tourism, business, and family visits, suspending the previous one-year multiple-entry visa policy indefinitely. This change affects travelers from 14 countries, including Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sudan, Tunisia, and Yemen.

Registration for Domestic Pilgrims Opens

Meanwhile, Saudi citizens and residents intending to perform Hajj in 2025 can now register through the Nusuk app, the official platform for Hajj registration. Applicants must:

  • Update their health details.
  • Add companions if needed.
  • Submit a Mahram (male guardian) exemption request, if applicable.

Once the registration process is complete, applicants will be notified when Hajj package bookings become available.

Saudi authorities continue to refine their processes to ensure a smooth and safe experience for pilgrims. These new measures reflect the Kingdom’s commitment to facilitating a well-organized and secure pilgrimage for all attendees.

