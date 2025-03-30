Half Of the US States Now Ban Pistol Conversion Devices

The push for state-level bans has gained momentum as law enforcement agencies across the country report a sharp increase in the presence of these devices in criminal activity.

At least half of U.S. states have now outlawed devices that convert semiautomatic pistols into fully automatic weapons. Known as Glock switches or auto sears, these small but powerful attachments allow a pistol to fire continuously with a single pull of the triggerâ€”effectively turning it into a machine gun.

The push for state-level bans has gained momentum as law enforcement agencies across the country report a sharp increase in the presence of these devices in criminal activity. While federal law already prohibits machine guns and conversion devices, many states are enacting their own stricter laws to enhance enforcement at the local level.

The movement to ban conversion devices has transcended party lines. In New Mexico, where law enforcement strongly supported new regulations, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a law in February making possession of such devices a felony punishable by up to three years in prison. Meanwhile, in Alabama, a deep-red state, Republican Gov. Kay Ivey made banning Glock switches a legislative priority, signing a law this month that imposes penalties of up to 10 years in prison.

The legislative push comes as police link conversion devices to a growing number of violent crimes. In Alabama, authorities suspect they were used in a Birmingham mass shooting last September that left four dead and 17 injured.

What Federal Law Says

Under federal law, a machine gun is defined as any weapon capable of firing more than one shot per trigger pull, including those modified with conversion devices. The National Firearms Act (NFA) of 1934 and the Firearm Owners’ Protection Act of 1986 effectively ban private ownership of newly manufactured machine guns, with limited exceptions for law enforcement, military use, and certain licensed dealers.

Violators of federal law face up to 10 years in prison, but state bans provide additional avenues for prosecution, sometimes making it easier to bring cases against offenders.

A Growing Threat

Law enforcement agencies have reported a dramatic rise in the use of machine gun conversion devices. Data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) shows that:

– Between 2012 and 2016, authorities confiscated 814 such devices.

– From 2017 to 2021, that number skyrocketed to 5,454.

– By October 2024, over 12,360 suspected conversion devices had been seized in just 34 months.

The rise in availability has been linked to the ease of manufacturing these devices, particularly through 3D printing and online distribution. States like Florida, Illinois, Texas, Montana, and North Dakota have accounted for nearly half of all recovered auto sears in recent years.

Gun Control vs. Gun Rights Debate

Gun control advocates argue that stronger laws are necessary to curb the rising threat posed by conversion devices. Groups like Everytown for Gun Safety are now pushing for legislation that would go even furtherâ€”banning the sale of any pistol that can be easily modified into a machine gun.

“That really puts the pressure where it belongs”on the manufacturers that are making money off of guns that they know can be readily turned into machine guns,” said Nick Suplina, a senior policy official at Everytown.

Several cities and states, including Baltimore, Chicago, Minnesota, and New Jersey, have already filed lawsuits against Glock, arguing that the company’s firearms are too easily modified into fully automatic weapons.

Gun rights groups, however, strongly oppose these measures. Organizations like the National Rifle Association (NRA) and Gun Owners of America (GOA) argue that current federal laws already provide the necessary legal framework to prosecute offenders.

Aidan Johnston, federal affairs director for GOA, went even further, stating that private citizens should have a Second Amendment right to own fully automatic weapons. “Just because you put that on your firearm doesn’t mean that you are a violent criminal or that you necessarily are a dangerous person,” Johnston said. He also cited practical applications, such as using automatic weapons to eliminate large groups of feral hogs that destroy farmland.

With New Jersey’s state Senate currently considering new restrictions and similar bills pending in other states, the trend toward banning conversion devices appears to be gaining momentum. At the same time, legal battles over the role of firearm manufacturers in the proliferation of Glock switches are likely to continue.

