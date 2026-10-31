Halloween Preparations Take a Deadly Turn in California as Gunman Targets Spirit Halloween Store, Leaving One Dead and Six Injured

A shooting inside a shopping mall in Fairfield, California, left one person dead and six others injured on Friday night. The incident took place at a Spirit Halloween store inside Solano Town Center Mall, sending shoppers and staff into panic. According to police, at least three of the six injured victims are in critical condition. All seven victims suffered gunshot wounds, while the six survivors were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The shooting took place just hours before Halloween, one of the busiest periods for stores selling festive costumes and decorations.

Police Respond After Gunfire Report at 8:30 PM

The Fairfield Police Department said it received information about the shooting at around 8:30 PM local time on Friday. Officers immediately rushed to the shopping center and found multiple people injured by gunfire. Emergency services were also called to the scene to help the victims.

The Spirit Halloween store, where the shooting happened, sells costumes, decorations and other items linked to the Halloween festival.

Police Search for Suspect After Deadly Mall Attack

Fairfield Police Chief Dan Marshall told reporters late Friday that officers were searching for the suspected shooter. However, police did not immediately release the identities of the victims or share further details about the circumstances surrounding the attack.

In a Facebook statement posted early Saturday, the police department said the investigation was underway. Officers were questioning witnesses as detectives worked to identify the person responsible for the shooting. Police teams continued examining the crime scene and collecting information that could help them trace the suspect.

Investigation Underway in Fairfield

Fairfield is located around 72 kilometres from San Francisco and around 60 kilometres from Sacramento. The investigative team is trying to establish the motive behind the shooting as the investigation continues. Police are trying to find out what led to the deadly attack.