Halt Afghan Refugee Expulsions, Pakistan Urged

TOPSHOT - Afghans walk along fences as they arrive in Pakistan through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman on August 24, 2021 following Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

A coalition of human rights organisations and refugee advocacy groups has urged the Pakistani government to halt the forced expulsion of Afghan migrants, citing violations of international law, basic human rights, and the country’s obligations, ANI reported, quoting Khaama Press.

In an open letter, the groups emphasised that many Afghan refugees, including human rights defenders and activists, have fled their homeland due to violence, harassment, and persecution.

According to reports, the letter also points out that Afghan migrants, including women, children, and those with valid visas, are being subjected to forced expulsion, detention, and high visa fees.

Khaama Press reported that the Pakistani government has set a March 31 deadline for Afghan refugees awaiting resettlement in Western countries like the US, UK, Germany, France, and Australia to leave Pakistan, with those failing to comply facing forced expulsion.

The groups, however, have argued that the move would put immense pressure on Afghan migrants, who are already facing forced migration, detention, exorbitant visa costs, and mass expulsion.

The organisations have urged both the Pakistani government and the international community to halt the expulsion process and ensure the legal protection and safety of Afghan refugees, particularly vulnerable women and children.

Recently, Pakistan initiated expulsions, citing illegal residency and security risks.

According to a report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Pakistan has expelled over 825,600 Afghan nationals since September 2023 as part of its “Illegal Foreigners’ Repatriation Plan.”

The UNHCR has expressed concern over the forced deportations, highlighting that they have raised significant international alarm.