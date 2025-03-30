Home
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Live Tv
  Hamas Accepts Egyptian Proposal For Hostage Release And Ceasefire Agreement

Hamas Accepts Egyptian Proposal For Hostage Release And Ceasefire Agreement

The proposal mirrors a previous plan introduced by U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, though it remains unclear whether it includes the return of additional deceased hostages.

Hamas has agreed to an Egyptian proposal for a ceasefire and the release of five hostages, including American-Israeli Edan Alexander, CNN reported, citing a statement from a Hamas source. The proposal mirrors a previous plan introduced by U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, though it remains unclear whether it includes the return of additional deceased hostages.

Ceasefire in Exchange for Hostages

In exchange for the release of the five captives, Hamas has stipulated a return to phase one ceasefire conditions. This includes the resumption of humanitarian aid to Gaza and an agreement to begin negotiations on a second phase of the truce, according to the source.

Israel has responded to the Egyptian initiative with a counterproposal, as confirmed by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conducted a series of consultations yesterday, following a proposal received from the mediators. In recent hours, Israel transferred its counter proposal to the mediators, in full coordination with the United States,” the office stated.

Israeli media reports suggest that the proposed deal would involve a temporary cessation of hostilities in Gaza in exchange for the return of the five hostages.

Israel’s Stance and Military Actions

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a warning to Hamas, reiterating that Israel would maintain a permanent presence in parts of Gaza unless the hostages are released.

Following a fragile two-month truce, the ceasefire collapsed on Tuesday when Israel launched renewed attacks on Gaza. The previous lull in hostilities had facilitated the exchange of dozens of hostages for Palestinian prisoners, but fighting resumed as negotiations stalled.

On Friday, Katz announced directives for the Israeli military “to seize additional areas in Gaza, while evacuating the population, and to expand the security zones around Gaza in order to protect Israeli communities and IDF soldiers through permanent maintenance of the territory by Israel.”

“The more Hamas continues its refusal to release the kidnapped, the more territory it will lose to Israel,” he added, as reported by CNN.

Rising Casualties and Humanitarian Crisis

With hostilities reignited, the humanitarian toll has escalated. According to Gaza health authorities, at least 50,277 Palestinians have been killed and another 114,095 injured since Israel launched its military offensive in response to the deadly Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023.

As the situation unfolds, all eyes remain on whether negotiations will lead to a renewed ceasefire or further intensification of the conflict.

