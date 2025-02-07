Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Hamas Accuses Israel Of Ceasefire Violations Amid Hostage Exchange

Hamas accused Israel of multiple violations of their ceasefire agreement on Friday, citing delays in humanitarian aid just a day before a planned exchange of three Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Hamas Accuses Israel Of Ceasefire Violations Amid Hostage Exchange


Hamas accused Israel of multiple violations of their ceasefire agreement on Friday, citing delays in humanitarian aid just a day before a planned exchange of three Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners. According to Hamas, Israel allowed only a fraction of the tents and mobile homes required for shelter and delayed the entry of critical supplies into Gaza.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Humanitarian Concerns Persist

Hamas reported that out of the 12,000 trucks expected to deliver food and aid, only 8,500 had entered Gaza. Additionally, just 10% of the required 200,000 tents and 60,000 caravans were delivered. Heavy machinery necessary for clearing rubble and recovering bodies was also absent. “This demonstrates clear manipulation of relief and shelter priorities,” the group stated.

The Israeli military dismissed the allegations, stating that thousands of aid trucks, including those carrying tents and shelters, had been permitted into Gaza. They emphasized that humanitarian access was ongoing despite operational challenges.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Fragile Hostage Exchange Agreement

The accusations come as preparations continue for the release of three Israeli hostages and additional Palestinian prisoners. An Israeli negotiating team was scheduled to travel to Doha on Saturday to discuss the next phase of the multi-stage agreement, which aims to secure the release of more hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza remains dire, with hundreds of thousands of people living in temporary shelters as winter weather worsens. The conflict, which began with a Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, has claimed the lives of over 47,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities, and devastated the enclave.

Outlook on Ceasefire

Despite accusations of ceasefire breaches, the truce has held, offering a glimmer of hope for an end to hostilities and the rebuilding of Gaza. However, trust remains minimal between the two sides after more than 15 months of violence—the bloodiest episode in the decades-long conflict.

Read More : Ukraine Confident In ICC’s Continued Efforts Despite US Sanctions

Filed under

Hamas

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Top DC Prosecutor Launches Investigation Based On Elon Musk’s Referral

Top DC Prosecutor Launches Investigation Based On Elon Musk’s Referral

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Trump Administration Recall Of CDC Research Puts Scientific Publications In Limbo

Trump Administration Recall Of CDC Research Puts Scientific Publications In Limbo

India Protests Use Of Shackles As US Plans Deportation Of 600 More Migrants

India Protests Use Of Shackles As US Plans Deportation Of 600 More Migrants

Ukraine Confident In ICC’s Continued Efforts Despite US Sanctions

Ukraine Confident In ICC’s Continued Efforts Despite US Sanctions

Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Actor Nagarjuna Meets PM Modi, Presents Book On Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Actor Nagarjuna Meets PM Modi, Presents Book On Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Rakhi Sawant Receives Marriage Proposal from Pakistani Mufti, Will She Become ‘Pakistan’s Bahu’?

Rakhi Sawant Receives Marriage Proposal from Pakistani Mufti, Will She Become ‘Pakistan’s Bahu’?

Taylor Swift Reportedly Feels ‘Used’ By Blake Lively Amid Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni

Taylor Swift Reportedly Feels ‘Used’ By Blake Lively Amid Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni

Gautam Adani’s Son Jeet Adani Marries Diva In A Traditional Ceremony, Pledges ₹10,000 Crore For Social Causes

Gautam Adani’s Son Jeet Adani Marries Diva In A Traditional Ceremony, Pledges ₹10,000 Crore For

Lifestyle

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac Sign-SpecificGuide

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox