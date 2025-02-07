Hamas Accuses Israel Of Ceasefire Violations Amid Hostage Exchange

Hamas accused Israel of multiple violations of their ceasefire agreement on Friday, citing delays in humanitarian aid just a day before a planned exchange of three Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas accused Israel of multiple violations of their ceasefire agreement on Friday, citing delays in humanitarian aid just a day before a planned exchange of three Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners. According to Hamas, Israel allowed only a fraction of the tents and mobile homes required for shelter and delayed the entry of critical supplies into Gaza.

Humanitarian Concerns Persist

Hamas reported that out of the 12,000 trucks expected to deliver food and aid, only 8,500 had entered Gaza. Additionally, just 10% of the required 200,000 tents and 60,000 caravans were delivered. Heavy machinery necessary for clearing rubble and recovering bodies was also absent. “This demonstrates clear manipulation of relief and shelter priorities,” the group stated.

The Israeli military dismissed the allegations, stating that thousands of aid trucks, including those carrying tents and shelters, had been permitted into Gaza. They emphasized that humanitarian access was ongoing despite operational challenges.

The Fragile Hostage Exchange Agreement

The accusations come as preparations continue for the release of three Israeli hostages and additional Palestinian prisoners. An Israeli negotiating team was scheduled to travel to Doha on Saturday to discuss the next phase of the multi-stage agreement, which aims to secure the release of more hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza remains dire, with hundreds of thousands of people living in temporary shelters as winter weather worsens. The conflict, which began with a Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, has claimed the lives of over 47,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities, and devastated the enclave.

Outlook on Ceasefire

Despite accusations of ceasefire breaches, the truce has held, offering a glimmer of hope for an end to hostilities and the rebuilding of Gaza. However, trust remains minimal between the two sides after more than 15 months of violence—the bloodiest episode in the decades-long conflict.

